KH x RK Promo X Reactions: ‘Class Meets Mass!’ Fans Hail Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan Reunion As ‘Biggest Tamil Film Ever’ In Nelson Dilipkumar’s Directorial

The internet is in a frenzy after the much-awaited KH x RK reunion was officially announced. Tamil cinema legends Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are set to share screen space once again after 47 years, and fans are calling it the “biggest Tamil film ever.”

The announcement promo, unveiled on Saturday, confirms that the mega project will be directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Backed by Red Giant Movies, the film is tentatively referred to as #KHxRK and marks a historic collaboration in Kollywood.

A 47-Year Wait Ends

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan last appeared together decades ago, making this reunion a landmark moment for Tamil cinema lovers. While the two icons acted in multiple films during the 1970s and early 1980s, their on-screen pairing has remained a nostalgic memory for fans until now.

With this new project, the stalwarts are set to redefine what a multi-starrer spectacle looks like in modern-day Kollywood.

Wasn’t born when KH and RK acted together!

Now getting to witness the legends!

Where Class and Commercial collide!

KHxRK pic.twitter.com/fJA6YFjpmt — Theeban (@Theeban_07) February 20, 2026

What the KH x RK Promo Shows

The nearly four-minute promo is vintage, quirky, and stylish true to Nelson’s filmmaking tone. The video opens with Nelson hilariously confused about which superstar to approach first, while Anirudh adds a musical twist to the moment.

In a playful sequence, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are seen teasing the director about outfit choices blazers, belts, watches subtly competing in charisma. The two finally walk out together in retro-inspired looks, radiating unmatched screen presence.

The promo ends on a cheeky note with both legends asking the director the ultimate question: “Who is the hero?”before the title card “KH * RK Reunion” drops.

‘Class Meets Mass’: Fans Can’t Keep Calm

Social media platform X exploded within minutes of the promo release. One fan wrote, “Outstanding promo. U r class and Thalaivar is mass.” Another called it “the cinematic event of the decade.”

Many users described the reunion as “Once Upon a Time in Kollywood,” while others predicted it would surpass the ₹1000-crore benchmark at the box office even before shooting has begun.

One emotional fan posted, “Wasn’t born when KH and RK acted together! Now getting to witness the legends. Where class and commercial collide!”

The phrase “Class Meets Mass” quickly began trending, perfectly capturing the dynamic between Kamal Haasan’s nuanced performances and Rajinikanth’s larger-than-life aura.

Nelson Dilipkumar at the Helm

Director Nelson Dilipkumar, known for blending dark humour with mass appeal, now takes on what could be the biggest film of his career. The collaboration also reunites him with Rajinikanth after their previous blockbuster association.

With Anirudh Ravichander scoring the music and a technically strong crew onboard, expectations are sky-high. The makers have confirmed that shooting will commence soon, though the release date remains under wraps.

A Historic Moment for Tamil Cinema

The KH x RK project is more than just a film it’s an event. Two icons in their 70s proving that star power, charisma, and cinematic legacy remain unmatched.

As fans continue to celebrate this reunion, one thing is clear: Tamil cinema is gearing up for a once-in-a-generation spectacle.

And if early reactions are anything to go by, KH x RK may well redefine the meaning of a mega blockbuster.

ALSO READ: KH X RK Reunion: Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth To Share Screen Together After 47 Years – First Promo Teases Epic Cinematic Surprise