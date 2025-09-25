Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina join AZORTE's Autumn-Winter 2025 campaign, aiming to connect with Gen Z

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25 (ANI): AZORTE, one of the country’s fastest-growing fashion and lifestyle destinations, has roped in Bollywood actors Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina for its Autumn-Winter 2025 campaign.

Reflecting its commitment to understanding its audience and their evolving identities, AZORTE has created a space that celebrates the real, the raw, and the unedited. More than fashion, the campaign is about giving Gen Z the confidence to wear their journey, embrace their ‘mid’ moments, and feel comfortable in their own skin.

With a narrative that states, “You’re not Mid, You’re Just in the Middle of your story”, the campaign aims to reach out to Gen Z’s biggest cultural anxiety: the fear of being “mid”.

Further with the inclusion of the young stars, the campaign flips the narrative around mediocrity, reframing it as a space of self-discovery, growth, and authentic expression. It further states that “mid isn’t mediocre” but rather momentum and the stumble before the stride.

The campaign also draws attention towards the world obsessed with extremes, instant success, overnight virality, and curated perfection, where Gen Z feels constant pressure to stand out.

“The fear of being ‘average’ often overshadows the messy, in-between moments of becoming. AZORTE offers a refreshing perspective: being “in the middle” isn’t failure, it’s progress,” the company added, as per the press release.

Created by Famous Innovations and directed by Anish Dedhia, the visually striking brand film shows how the campaign aims to explore these moments of self-doubt and turn them into moments of style, confidence, and unapologetic self-expression.

“From fashion experiments that don’t always land, like a dance reel that feels authentically terrible, to nights spent dreaming of what’s next, the narrative celebrates the raw and real journey of figuring life out, reminding Gen Z that they don’t need to have it all figured out just yet. The campaign reinforces the idea that authentic beats perfect every time,” they added.

Commenting on the launch, Dhaval Doshi, Head of Marketing – AZORTE, explained, “Gen Zs are tired of the pressure to be perfect all the time. They want brands that understand their raw, in-progress selves. This campaign is our way of saying: you don’t need to have it all figured out yet. With bold styling, expressive capsules, and a narrative that celebrates imperfection, AZORTE is building a safe space for young Indians to explore, evolve, and express themselves unapologetically.”

Stating that there has been a shift towards “Self-Assured Relevance”. Doshi added that the youth are more focused on a relevance that is self-anchored: a state where they value being in sync with the world around them, yet remain assured even if the ‘likes’ or recognition don’t immediately follow.

“They recognise that being ‘in the middle’ of their journey doesn’t signal mediocrity, but the process of becoming. And it’s within this messy, in-between phase that their truest identity and style take shape,” he said.

Meanwhile, the campaign will roll out across digital platforms, social media, OTT, OOH, and in-store experiences, transforming AZORTE stores into spaces that celebrate the journey, not just the destination. (ANI)

