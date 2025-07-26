Home > Entertainment > Khushi Mukherjee Once Again Ditches Undergarments, This Time It’s a Monokini That Sparks Fury | Video

Khushi Mukherjee, who got fame from Splitsvilla, is again in news because of her bold outfit. She wore a golden dress with deep neckline, no back, and thigh-high cut. Many people praised her confidence, but some trolled her badly on social media for wearing such revealing clothes.

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: July 26, 2025 03:17:52 IST

Khushi Mukherjee, who became known from the show Splitsvilla, is once again getting attention on social media. But this time it’s not because of any new show or acting project. It is because of her dress at a recent event. She was seen wearing a golden halter-neck dress which had a deep neck, no back, and a high slit.

Outfit Creates Buzz and Backlash Online

While the paparazzi didn’t waste a second capturing her bold look, the photos quickly made their way online. As expected, reactions were mixed. Some praised her confidence, but many others weren’t so kind.

People on social media began comparing her to names like Urfi Javed, Poonam Pandey, and Sherlyn Chopra. Many said Khushi was crossing all limits now, just to stay in the limelight. Her choice of clothes is often called out, and this time was no different.

Some users even went as far as saying she has become more shameless than the others. Comments flooded in, calling her names and questioning her taste.

Khushi Mukherjee Compared to Urfi and Others Over Outfit

Khushi showed up in front of the media wearing a revealing backless dress, paired only with a bra. The dress was sheer and left very little to the imagination. Within hours, videos of her posing confidently went viral, and the online trolling followed right after.

While a few of her fans liked the bold fashion, many found the look too much. The hate comments kept coming, and once again, she was being dragged for her dressing sense. Some even said she’s trying too hard to be like Urfi Javed, or worse.

Awkward Moment Sparks More Controversy

As if the trolling wasn’t enough, something uncomfortable happened while she was posing for photos. An elderly man walking by made a comment saying it looked like she wasn’t even wearing underwear. That moment too was caught on camera and spread like wildfire.

People online had mixed reactions. Some slammed the man for being disrespectful, while others agreed with him and continued bashing Khushi for her outfit.

But Khushi didn’t stay silent. In an interview with Viral Bollywood, she gave it back in her own way.

“Kya aapne dekha tha ki maine chaddi pehni thi ya nahi? Of course, koi chaddi ke bahar toh nahi nikalega, right?” she said. “Maine thong pehni thi, aur maine uski strip upar karke rakhi thi.”

She didn’t seem bothered at all and made it clear she knew exactly what she was doing.

khushi mukherjeeKhushi Mukherjee Bold PicturesSplitsvilla

