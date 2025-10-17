LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > KISS Guitarist Ace Frehley Passes Away At 74 After Studio Accident, What Was His Net Worth?

KISS Guitarist Ace Frehley Passes Away At 74 After Studio Accident, What Was His Net Worth?

Ace Frehley, the co-founder and lead guitarist of KISS, passed away at 74 after a studio accident. Known as “The Spaceman,” he left behind a rich musical legacy spanning five decades, celebrated by fans worldwide.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: October 17, 2025 04:23:56 IST

In the latest development, Paul Daniel “Ace” Frehley, co-founder and legendary guitarist of the rock band KISS, passed away at the age of 74. 

This comes following the impact of him falling in his studio last month. Daniel’s kin released a statement, “We are completely devastated and heartbroken. In his last moments, we were fortunate to surround him with love, prayers, and peaceful words. We cherish all of his memories, his laughter, and celebrate his strengths and kindness. Ace’s memory will continue to live on forever.”

Ace Frehley’s Net Worth And Career Earnings

Popularly known to fans as “The Spaceman,” Ace Frehley had an estimated net worth of $1 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. His earnings came mainly from his successful years with KISS, solo albums, and live performances. 

Although not among the richest rock stars, Frehley maintained a strong global following due to his signature guitar style, distinctive persona, and contribution to rock music. 

When And Where Was Ace Born? 

Ace was born on April 27, 1951, in The Bronx, New York City. He started playing the electric guitar at a young age, inspired by artists such as Jimi Hendrix and Led Zeppelin. 

His friends nicknamed him “Ace” for his charm and confidence. During his teenage years, Frehley joined several local bands, including The Four Roses and Cathedral, before auditioning for a band that would later become KISS.

Despite early doubts about his image, his exceptional guitar skills impressed Gene Simmons, Peter Criss, and Paul Stanley, leading to his inclusion in the group in 1973.

As the lead guitarist of KISS, Frehley helped design the band’s iconic lightning-bolt logo and developed the “Spaceman” persona inspired by his love for science fiction.

Known for his electrifying performances, Frehley often used guitars that emitted smoke and lights. KISS released their debut album in 1974, featuring Frehley’s song “Cold Gin.” He began singing lead vocals in 1977 with “Shock Me,” featured on the album Love Gun.

His solo album in 1978, Ace Frehley, became the most successful among the four KISS solo releases, highlighted by the hit single “New York Groove.”

 In 2013, his home in Yorktown, New York, was foreclosed after he missed mortgage payments totaling $735,000 and failed to pay two years of property taxes. These setbacks affected his net worth in later years. However, his legacy as one of rock’s most influential guitarists remains strong. Fans and fellow musicians continue to honor Ace Frehley for his role in shaping the sound and image of KISS and for his contributions to rock history.

First published on: Oct 17, 2025 4:23 AM IST
