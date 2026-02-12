LIVE TV
Konami Silent Hill Transmission: When and Where to Watch LIVE Stream, What to Expect From the Silent Hill: Townfall Update

Konami Silent Hill Transmission: When and Where to Watch LIVE Stream, What to Expect From the Silent Hill: Townfall Update

Konami Silent Hill Transmission: Konami has officially confirmed a brand-new Silent Hill Transmission broadcast, sparking major excitement within the gaming community. The livestream is set to air on February 12, 2026, at 4:00 PM PT/ 7:00 PM ET, and is expected to feature significant announcements.

Konami Silent Hill Transmission: When and Where to Watch LIVE Stream.
Konami Silent Hill Transmission: When and Where to Watch LIVE Stream.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: February 12, 2026 14:30:20 IST

Konami Silent Hill Transmission: When and Where to Watch LIVE Stream, What to Expect From the Silent Hill: Townfall Update

Konami Silent Hill Transmission: Konami has officially confirmed a brand-new Silent Hill Transmission broadcast, sparking major excitement within the gaming community. The livestream is set to air on February 12, 2026, at 4:00 PM PT/ 7:00 PM ET, and is expected to feature significant announcements. 

The presentation will primarily spotlight fresh updates on Silent Hill: Downfall, the much-anticipated installment that has largely remained a mystery since its original reveal. 

With fans eager for new details, the upcoming Transmission promises to shed more light on what Konami has been working on. 

Konami: Where To Watch Silent Hill Transmission Live Stream

The upcoming Silent Hill Transmission is scheduled for February 12, 2026, and will be streamed live on the official Silent Hill YouTube Channel. Fans can tune in to catch the first major update on Silent Hill Townfall, a project that has been in development for the past few years. 

Downfall was initially revealed in October 2022 alongside the Silent Hill 2 remake, Silent Hill f, and Silent Hill: Ascension. However, there was no information about the game since its announcement. 

The timing of the Silent Hill Transmission is set to take place just hours after PlayStation’s State of Play presentation, adding even more anticipation around potential announcements. 

Konami: Silent Hill Transmission Live Stream Time 

Region Time Zone Time
North America Pacific Time (PT) 4:00 PM (Feb 12)
Mountain Time (MT) 5:00 PM (Feb 12)
Central Time (CT) 6:00 PM (Feb 12)
Eastern Time (ET) 7:00 PM (Feb 12)
Europe Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 12:00 AM (Feb 13)
Central European Time (CET) 1:00 AM (Feb 13)
Eastern European Time (EET) 2:00 AM (Feb 13)
Asia India Standard Time (IST) 5:30 AM (Feb 13)
Singapore Time (SGT) 8:00 AM (Feb 13)
Japan Standard Time (JST) 9:00 AM (Feb 13)
Oceania Australian Eastern Daylight Time (AEDT) 10:30 AM (Feb 13)
New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT) 12:30 PM (Feb 13)

Konami Silent Hill Transmission: What To Expect 

Silent Hill Transmission is currently in development by No Code (Screen Burn Interactive) and Annuapurna Interactive. The project is widely expected to focus more on narrative-driven horror and atmospheric jump scares rather than the traditional gameplay-heavy psychological elements the franchise is known for. 

There has been significant speculation surrounding the game’s release window, and the upcoming Transmission may finally bring an official announcement. 

Fans are also hoping for fresh reveals, including gameplay footage and deeper insights into the storyline.

First published on: Feb 12, 2026 2:30 PM IST
