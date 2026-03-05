Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: Smriti Irani Aka Tulsi Talks About Teaching Garima ‘Good Touch, Bad Touch’; Highlights Child Safety Message

Television dramas often mirror real-life concerns, and the latest storyline of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi has sparked widespread conversation for addressing a deeply sensitive issue, child safety. The iconic show, known for blending family drama with social messaging, recently aired a powerful scene that is resonating strongly with viewers.

Tulsi’s Emotional Talk With A Child Wins Hearts

In a recent episode, Tulsi, portrayed by Smriti Irani, is seen having a heartfelt conversation with Garima, Pari’s daughter, after the child experiences a traumatic kidnapping incident. Rather than ignoring the issue, Tulsi gently asks the young girl about what happened and carefully explains the difference between “good touch” and “bad touch.”

On the subject of this significant episode, Mihir actor Amar Upadhyay said these conversations may be uncomfortable but they are important. He said normalizing them would help build awareness and create a safer environment for children.

Amar Upadhyay shares, “Being connected with a show that has millions of households, I feel it is our responsibility to do more than entertain. To talk about good touch and bad touch is not a story line but is a conversation that is required.

The scene focuses on empowering children to speak up if they feel unsafe. Tulsi reassures the child that her voice matters and that protecting herself is the most important thing. The moment has struck an emotional chord with audiences, with many praising the show for tackling a difficult topic in a sensitive and relatable way.

Smriti Irani On Why The Storyline Matters

Talking about the powerful storyline, Smriti Irani said the revival of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was never meant to be just a nostalgic return to television. According to her, the show aims to highlight social issues that families often hesitate to discuss openly.

“When we brought the legend of Kyunki back, it was a promise to speak about change and tell stories that are often whispered about but rarely confronted,” she said. Irani pointed out that the show has earlier addressed themes such as domestic violence, ageing and women’s financial independence.

‘These Stories Are Difficult But Necessary’

Irani admitted that portraying such subjects on mainstream television is not easy, but it is important. She stressed that conversations around child safety must happen both on screen and at home.

“Behind the melodrama lies a truth that cannot be ignored, our children must know the difference between good touch and bad touch. They must know their safety is non-negotiable,” she said.

