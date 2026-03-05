Mumbai Police have filed a case related to a purported 47 lakh investment fraud where the names of Bollywood actor Varsha Usgaonkar and actor Mrinalini Subhash Jambhale figure in the list of victims also. The accused is builder and film producer Avinash Jadhav as the complaint was filed at the Shivaji Park Police Station. The case, according to police, involves an investment scheme which was associated with a construction project in Dombivli, where investors were promised high returns in a year. The FIR has been filed in accordance with the provisions of the Indian Penal Code in Section 420 (cheating) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and an investigation is currently being pursued.

Who Is Avinash Jadhav? Builder Who Posed As Film Producer Accused In ₹47 Lakh Investment Fraud Targeting Bollywood Actors Varsha Usgaonkar And Mrinalini Subhash Jambhale Among Victims

According to a complaint filed by Mrinalini Jambhale, she knew Jadhav professionally and Jadhav presented himself as a builder and film producer and convinced her to invest in his project. Mrinalini and Varsha Usgaonkar and three others allegedly spent approximately 47 lakh between November 2019 and February 2020 after being promised high returns after being enticed with good returns. Firstly, the investors were given partial payments of around ₹4.52 lakh. But, afterwards, payments supposedly ceased, and suspicions became aroused against the scheme, which led to repeated efforts to get Jadhav to explain what had happened.

Mrinalini also claimed that in the time when the investors sought to collect back their remaining funds, Jadhav was no longer accessible and allegedly switched his phone number and address. She even stated that he did not pay back the amount when they finally brought him to face Dombivli and he even threatened them. The officers of the police confirmed that the case was registered on February 26 and has been delegated to Assistant Police Inspector Shailesh Shejul. Media agencies are currently investigating the financial documentation and following through the alleged culprit as the case proceeds, and the actors await subsequent judicial intervention on the case.

