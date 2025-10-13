LIVE TV
Latest OTT Releases This Week (October 13- Oct 19, 2025): Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5 Drop Fresh Thrillers, Dramas, Rom-Coms And Surprising Blockbusters

This week’s OTT lineup (Oct 13–19, 2025) is packed with gripping political thrillers, classic horror revivals, and intense Indian crime dramas. Top picks: The Diplomat S3 (Netflix), Final Destination 6 (JioHotstar), Bhagwat Chapter One & Aabhyanthara Kuttavali (ZEE5).

Latest OTT Releases: Political Thrills, Classic Horror And Gripping Indian Crime Dramas (Pc: X)
Latest OTT Releases: Political Thrills, Classic Horror And Gripping Indian Crime Dramas (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: October 13, 2025 10:35:53 IST

Latest OTT Releases This Week (October 13- Oct 19, 2025): Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5 Drop Fresh Thrillers, Dramas, Rom-Coms And Surprising Blockbusters

With a jam-packed calendar of high-stakes political intrigue, classic horror reboots, and thrilling regional crime sagas, streaming gets lit this week on Netflix, JioHotstar, and ZEE5. Truly an assortment for binge-watching with drama from returning worldwide favorites and original Indian content up for the drama.

Your watchlist is about to get a serious upgrade from international corridors of power to local desperate dark alleys. This week is defined by a juxtaposition of imported dominant franchises and local potent narratives.

International Series Power Play

This week there are huge international drops dominating the conversation; thus, political and supernatural thrillers draw the highest viewership. 

  • The Diplomat Season 3 (Netflix-October 16): The acclaimed political drama makes a return. In this season, US Ambassador Kate Wyler navigates through a renewed international crisis following a major political upheaval in the US. The third part is expected to raise the tension between her high-pressure diplomatic role and her tumultuous marriage, thus making it a must-watch for political thrills. 
  • Final Destination 6: Bloodlines (JioHotstar-October 16): The latest is back in the classic horror genre, starting on a new group of people who must somehow outsmart Death after one of them has a premonition of a lethal disaster. It shall serve as a dark, personal tale, intertwined with these new victims through a generational curse of old.

Indian Original Content Wave

Homegrown productions are definitely delivering excellent local contents that center on crime and social realism and feature some of the biggest names in Indian films.

  • Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas (ZEE5-October 17): This Hindi crime thriller, featuring Arshad Warsi and Jitendra Kumar as the protagonists, has a very intriguing premise. Inspector Vishwas Bhagwat, the protagonist, is caught right into the murky investigation of a woman missing barricaded within the confines of a small town-gather something that helps quickly unravel a dangerously woven web of organized crime and a shocking truth behind the unfriendly facade of appearing to be a mild-mannered professor.

  • Aabhyanthara Kuttavali (ZEE5 – October 17): This Malayalam social drama lingers on the abuse of Section 498A (Dowry Harassment law). The moving story told through the court-led drama chronicles the struggle of a man with both his dignity and justice, against a false case of harassment made by a devout wife estranged. This film has solid commentary on proper legal battles with emotional resilience.

First published on: Oct 13, 2025 10:35 AM IST
