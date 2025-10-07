LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Lee Chae Min Steps Up To Defend Ryu Da In Amid Online Backlash Post-'Bon Appétit' Fame

Lee Chae Min Steps Up To Defend Ryu Da In Amid Online Backlash Post-‘Bon Appétit’ Fame

Lee Chae Min publicly defends actress Ryu Da In from online hate following his drama Bon Appétit, Your Majesty. Through sweet gestures and public appearances, the couple showcases their strong bond, proving love and commitment outweigh social media criticism.

Lee Chae Min Stands by Ryu Da In Amid Online Backlash (Pc: Instagram)
Lee Chae Min Stands by Ryu Da In Amid Online Backlash (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: October 7, 2025 18:12:11 IST

Lee Chae Min Steps Up To Defend Ryu Da In Amid Online Backlash Post-'Bon Appétit' Fame

Actor Lee Chae Min soared to new heights of fame following the critically acclaimed lead role in the drama Bon Appétit, Your Majesty, which has, sadly, accentuated the public eye and gossip upon the actor’s personal life, and especially, his relationship with actress Ryu Da In.

Besides shining on the screen, it is mostly this new fan base, with some malicious intent online, that has made Ryu Da In the target of harsh criticism and negative comments, many of which continue to haunt her social media. This barrage of costly comments has questioned the actress’s fitness for the burgeoning star, dismissing her for what they feel was an undeserving film career while holding titles like Pyramid Game.

Public Dating Defense

Lee Chae Min retaliated against ugly online vitriol not by flooding her with words, but by public displays of his commitment to her. The two first met on the set of the 2023 drama postdoc Crash Course in Romance and only confirmed publicly they were dating in March 2024. They do so that people would regularly see them disseminated together. So if anything were to be said online or negative towards them, it would mean nothing in the strength of their bond.

A new, viral anecdote from a restaurant staffer captured the essence of his defense: the actor reportedly prepared a pancake for Ryu Da In during their casual public date-a gesture that many interpreted as sweetly domestic as affirmation of their bond. With this simple act, critics were given a powerful non-verbal message: his priority would be his partner’s happiness, not the demands of an overly possessive fandom.

Couple’s Commitment Statement

The actors have shown exemplary degree of support for each other, a remarkable attitude and rare for the new stars in the Korean entertainment world. Apart from their public dates, small details of their relationship attracted attention. At the wrap-up party for Bon Appétit, Your Majesty, Lee Chae Min was seen wearing a ring identical to one Ryu Da In had previously put on her social media, spiking huge interest in a potential couple ring.

Alternatively, while Lee Chae Min later dismissed the ring choice as merely a “fashion accessory” to downplay media speculation, his acts such as being in public all the time with Ryu Da In are seen as an active refusal to hide their true feelings. This combined public front is a mature take on the situation; it firmly cements their relationship and earns them further accolades from fans who respect their candidness about dating through the sudden fame pressure.

