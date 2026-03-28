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Home > Entertainment News > Lee Sang-Bo Cause Of Death: South Korean Actor Known For ‘Miss Monte-Cristo’ Found Dead At 45 In His Pyeongtaek Residence Due To… After Being Cleared From Drug Charges

Lee Sang-Bo Cause Of Death: South Korean Actor Known For ‘Miss Monte-Cristo’ Found Dead At 45 In His Pyeongtaek Residence Due To… After Being Cleared From Drug Charges

Lee’s passing has also reignited attention around a 2022 incident that briefly cast a shadow over his career. At the time, he came under investigation for alleged drug use after reportedly appearing unsteady in public.

Lee Sang-Bo Cause Of Death: South Korean Actor Known For ‘Miss Monte-Cristo’ Found Dead At 45 In His Pyeongtaek Residence Due To… After Being Cleared From Drug Charges

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: March 28, 2026 13:06:24 IST

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Lee Sang-Bo Cause Of Death: South Korean Actor Known For ‘Miss Monte-Cristo’ Found Dead At 45 In His Pyeongtaek Residence Due To… After Being Cleared From Drug Charges

Lee’s passing has also reignited attention around a 2022 incident that briefly cast a shadow over his career. At the time, he came under investigation for alleged drug use after reportedly appearing unsteady in public.

South Korean actor Lee Sang-Bo has been found dead at his home in Pyeongtaek, years after being cleared in the widely reported case. He was 44.

No Signs of Foul Play

According to local authorities, the actor’s body was discovered by a family member at around 12:40 pm KST on Thursday. Police officials in Gyeonggi Province have stated that there are no indications of foul play, though an investigation is ongoing to determine the exact cause of death.

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Funeral services are scheduled for 10:30 am on March 29 at Jungang Funeral Home, Room 3, in Pyeongtaek.

Agency Issues Statement

Following the news, his agency, Korea Management Group (KMG), released an official statement.

“Hello, this is KMG. We regret to inform you of the passing of our actor Lee Sang Bo. At the request of his family, we are unable to disclose the cause of death. His wake is being held at Room 3 of the Pyeongtaek Central Funeral Home,” the statement read.

It added, “To respect the privacy of his family, we kindly request that the media and public refrain from coverage and visits. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation. Thank you.”

ALSO READ:  James Tolkan Death Reason: ‘Back To The Future’ And ‘Top Gun’ Actor Dies At 94 Due To…

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Lee Sang-Bo Cause Of Death: South Korean Actor Known For ‘Miss Monte-Cristo’ Found Dead At 45 In His Pyeongtaek Residence Due To… After Being Cleared From Drug Charges

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Lee Sang-Bo Cause Of Death: South Korean Actor Known For ‘Miss Monte-Cristo’ Found Dead At 45 In His Pyeongtaek Residence Due To… After Being Cleared From Drug Charges

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Lee Sang-Bo Cause Of Death: South Korean Actor Known For ‘Miss Monte-Cristo’ Found Dead At 45 In His Pyeongtaek Residence Due To… After Being Cleared From Drug Charges
Lee Sang-Bo Cause Of Death: South Korean Actor Known For ‘Miss Monte-Cristo’ Found Dead At 45 In His Pyeongtaek Residence Due To… After Being Cleared From Drug Charges
Lee Sang-Bo Cause Of Death: South Korean Actor Known For ‘Miss Monte-Cristo’ Found Dead At 45 In His Pyeongtaek Residence Due To… After Being Cleared From Drug Charges
Lee Sang-Bo Cause Of Death: South Korean Actor Known For ‘Miss Monte-Cristo’ Found Dead At 45 In His Pyeongtaek Residence Due To… After Being Cleared From Drug Charges

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