Home > Entertainment > Legendary Italian Designer Valentino Garavani Passes Away: Inside His Glamorous Life, Iconic Creations, And Massive Net Worth

Legendary Italian designer Valentino Garavani has passed away at 93, leaving a $1.5 billion fortune and a timeless fashion legacy. Creator of the iconic "Valentino Red," he dressed Hollywood’s elite and built a couture empire that continues to define luxury.

Valentino Garavani Dies at 93: Legendary Italian Designer, Billion-Dollar Empire, and Iconic Fashion Legacy (Pc: X)
Valentino Garavani Dies at 93: Legendary Italian Designer, Billion-Dollar Empire, and Iconic Fashion Legacy (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: January 19, 2026 23:55:55 IST

The international fashion fraternity is heartbroken over the news of the death of one of the greatest couturiers of all time, the Italian Valentino Garavani, who left this world at the age of 93. The first report about his death was released on January 19, 2026, the day the “Last Emperor” of fashion quietly passed away in his residence in Rome, encircled by the family.

For more than fifty years, Valentino was the predominant architect of glamour, connecting the two ends of Hollywood’s golden age and the present-day luxury.

His exit, besides marking the conclusion of a period for Italian artisanship, also, very importantly, gave the world a legacy with the hallmark of his relentless quest for beauty and his signature “Valentino Red” color.

Garavani Networth and the Billion-Dollar Empire

When he died, financial analysts from the industry were already predicting the Garavani net worth to be around $1.5 billion. This enormous fortune was not only because of the artist’s incredible talent but also the businessman’s skillful planning.

With his business partner Giancarlo Giammetti at his side, Valentino took a little-known Roman fashion house and turned it into a worldwide force.

His retirement from design in 2008 did not affect his fortune; a lot of money still came in from his big estate properties spread all over the world, his exclusive art collection (including works of Picasso and Warhol), and his ongoing participation in the Valentino Garavani and Giancarlo Giammetti Foundation.

His commercial success reflected him being an industry giant who had the vision that haute couture needed the magical side of a dream and the rigorous aspect of a disciplined bottom line.

Valentino Fashion Heritage and Iconic Style Legacy

The Valentino fashion house continues to be one of the most luxurious and easily identifiable brands, mainly because of the founder’s skills in making dresses for the most powerful women in the world.

His creations that had the famous feminine cuts and very elaborate elements included, among others, the wedding gown of Jacqueline Kennedy and the glamorous dresses worn by Elizabeth Taylor and Julia Roberts on the red carpet.

The change in Garavani’s color palette from the “Valentino Red” that was earlier borrowed from an opera performance he saw when he was young to the very rich, bright red of today can be considered as one of the most important things he gave to the world of aesthetics.

This color rightfully became the standard in the whole fashion and style industry, and thus it has already become one of the most important features of the brand that is still the same at its core even though it is now being run by a new and different creative direction.

First published on: Jan 19, 2026 11:55 PM IST
QUICK LINKS