Valentino Garavani Dies: Italian Fashion Icon Known For His Brand Valentino Passes Away At 93, Tributes Pour In

Valentino Garavani Dies: Italian Fashion Icon Known For His Brand Valentino Passes Away At 93, Tributes Pour In

Legendary Italian designer Valentino Garavani, founder of the Valentino fashion house, passed away at 93 in Rome on January 19, 2026. Known as an emperor of haute couture, Valentino shaped 1950s glamour and dressed the world’s most iconic women.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: January 19, 2026 23:02:46 IST

The fashion industry as a whole is mourning the demise of Valentino Garavani, the legendary Italian fashion designer, and creator of the Valentino brand, who has just crossed the 93-year-old milestone.

The designer, commonly referred to as “Valentino” all over the world, passed away uncomplainingly at the place he lived in Rome on January 19, 2026, surrounded by the affection of his family and friends.

With his passing high fashion lost one of its emperors, as he was the last one who had the original skills of haute couture remained and he made mid-century glamour and dressing for the world’s elite women the most important.

Iconic Red and Design Mastery

Valentino’s legacy in the textile industry is highlighted by his creation of the shade “Valentino Red,” which was an immensely appealing and vivid poppy-red color that eventually became his signature.

He produced for five decades and his style was marked by a constant commitment to gentleness, beauty, and high-quality craftsmanship. His works featured intricate lace, big bows, and the “Sala Bianca” method that accentuated the pure, sculpted forms.

By combining the exactness of French couture with the lively artistic side of Italian workmanship, he not only made “Made in Italy” synonymous with top quality all over the world but also made the comfort of women his lifelong goal with every dress he made.

Hollywood Glamour and Royal Influence

Valentino was a fashion mogul without a doubt, as his supremacy and craftsmanship were on par with greats like Balenciaga and Chanel. Besides his renowned creation of a wedding gown for Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, he was also dressing such famous stars as Elizabeth Taylor, Audrey Hepburn, and others, thus being the one and only couturier that every famous movie star wanted to dress.

Later, even when Valentino had to officially retire in 2008, he remained the king of the entire fashion world, as his brand kept on being the favorite on the award-winning stages of the Met Gala and Oscars. His talent to create and combine distinguished aristocratic luxury with present-day celebrity lifestyle established a paradigm that is still in use in the present-day luxury market.

First published on: Jan 19, 2026 10:48 PM IST
