LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B alia bhatt latest US news iaea donald trump apple Greater Noida Dowry Case H-1B
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Lil Nas X’s Arrest Raises Questions, What Really Happened Before the $75K Bail?

Lil Nas X’s Arrest Raises Questions, What Really Happened Before the $75K Bail?

Lil Nas X was arrested in Los Angeles after a bizarre street incident where he was found nearly nude. Charged with assault and resisting arrest, he pleaded not guilty and was released on bail. With support from his father and legal team, he’s now attending recovery meetings and focused on healing.

Lil Nas X’s Late-Night Arrest Shocks Fans
Lil Nas X’s Late-Night Arrest Shocks Fans

Published By: Reha Vohra
Last updated: August 26, 2025 12:16:47 IST

Lil Nas X is amongst one of the rappers who has always been known for pushing boundaries, whether it’s in music, fashion, or culture. But over the weekend, things took a shocking turn when the rapper was arrested in Los Angeles after what many are calling him a person who lacks character. 

Lil Nas X’s Late-Night Arrest Shocks Fans

In the early hours of Thursday morning, witnesses spotted him wandering down Ventura Boulevard wearing just underwear and cowboy boots. Police were called, and when they arrived, things reportedly escalated pretty fast. He was taken into custody and was charged with some serious charges, including assaulting police officers and resisting arrest.

Lil Nas X Posts $75K Bail and Starts Recovery

For a young artist who’s spent years under the public eye, it’s a jarring moment. After a brief hospital stay because of concerns about possible drug use. He appeared in court on Monday, pleaded not guilty, and was released after posting $75,000 bail.

Legal Team and Father Say Lil Nas X Is Focused on Recovery

His legal team is standing firm, calling this an “aberration,” not a pattern. His father has spoken out too, saying Lil Nas X is remorseful, getting the support he needs, and committed to turning things around. One of the conditions of his release is attending four Narcotics Anonymous meetings a week. It’s a clear sign that there’s concern, but also hope for someone to get better from the inside and the outside. 

This isn’t about canceling or side lining someone. This is about a young man, under enormous pressure, maybe struggling, maybe slipping  and hopefully finding his calling  again. We’ve watched Lil Nas X go from TikTok fame to global stardom. Now, maybe it’s time we watch him heal.

He’s due back in court on September 15. Until then, the world’s watching, but this time, with more concern than critique.

Also Read: Lil Nas X Hits Downfall, Grammy-Winning Rapper Jailed, What Happened?

Tags: arrestcelebrity newsLil Nas Xlos angelesstreet incident

RELATED News

Taylor Swift Shows Off Engagement Ring: Is There A Hidden Meaning Behind It?
What’s The Secret Behind Lisa’s Killer Body? BLACKPINK Icon Reveals Diet Secrets!
Taylor Swift Said Yes! Hollywood Pop Icon And Travis Kelce Announce Engagement
The Truth Behind Tanya Mittal’s Jealousy Towards Ashnoor, Bigg Boss 19 Video Leaves Fans Stunned!
The Summer I Turned Pretty S3 Episode 8: Release Date, Spoilers And All The Juicy Details!

LATEST NEWS

Aaryavir Sehwag Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Father Virender Sehwag: ‘Now I Understand Him As A Player’
U.S. Tariffs Double Overnight! Can India’s Exporters Survive the 50% Shock?
Donald Trump Threatens Tariffs Over Foreign Digital Rules Targeting US Tech Giants – What We Know
Trapped Afghan Refugees Finally Get Hope as Germany Ends Ban – But Is It Too Late?
US Court Blocks Pennsylvania from Disqualifying Mail Ballots Over Envelope Date Errors
Punjab Govt. Shuts Schools for Four Days Amid Heavy Rain Alert
Return of Madagascar King From France After 128 Years! What’s the Whole Story?
Defence & Security Cooperation a Key Pillar in India-Japan Relations: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri
WHO Secures USD 6.3 Million to Strengthen Afghanistan’s Fragile Healthcare System
The Summer I Turned Pretty S3 Episode 8: Release Date, Spoilers And All The Juicy Details!
Lil Nas X’s Arrest Raises Questions, What Really Happened Before the $75K Bail?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Lil Nas X’s Arrest Raises Questions, What Really Happened Before the $75K Bail?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Lil Nas X’s Arrest Raises Questions, What Really Happened Before the $75K Bail?
Lil Nas X’s Arrest Raises Questions, What Really Happened Before the $75K Bail?
Lil Nas X’s Arrest Raises Questions, What Really Happened Before the $75K Bail?
Lil Nas X’s Arrest Raises Questions, What Really Happened Before the $75K Bail?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?