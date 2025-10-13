Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra OTT Release Date Revealed, Watch Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Malayalam Superhero Blockbuster Online

One of the largest blockbusters of Malayalam cinema, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, is almost set to go for digital premiere, as confirmed by reports. Not that the film is going to come down from its phenomenal theatre run, Kalyani Priyadarshan’s superhero production has broken records to become the first Malayalam film to gross over the international crore. This production has been made under Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films and directed by the filmmaker Dominic Arun, who is known for dark fantasies and action spectacles in Indian cinema.

This movie has created India’s first-ever female-led superhero universe. As hyphenated as it sounds, it has found its OTT home. Still waiting for an official statement from the producers, industry buzz is quite tight: JioHotstar has secured the streaming rights for the film, with speculation around the release on 17th October 2025. This has been speculated to rival the massive Diwali festive season, thus giving a huge holiday offering to fans.

Digital Streaming Platform Confirmation

Before establishing its presence on OTT platforms, now came the time for Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra’s OTT-Digital Release. Despite a strong suggestion from the film producer Dulquer Salmaan to the fans to not heed the so-called “fake news” of an early digital release to boost the film’s continuing run in theatres, the industry hit consensus, and possibly JioHotstar will be the one and sole streaming partner for Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra.

It is widely believed that the movie will be available in Malayalam and also other languages that might encompass the Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada dubbed versions, thus making territory for the upcoming pan-Indian cinematic universe ‘Lokah.’ This superhero action flick mixes modern action with mythology related to Yakshi and has captivated millions of viewers and is now going into a new phase of consumption.

Superhero Box Office Legacy

The release of Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is one of the moments in the Malayalam film industry that sets a new standard for scale and commercial accomplishments. The mysterious `Chandra’ is played by Kalyani Priyadarshan; the movie went on to become a monumental success at the box office, thereby inscribing itself in the annals of Mollywood grandees.

Its steady performance at the box office, even well into the seventh week, led to undue postponement of its digital launch. The critical and commercial acclaim of the film has allowed it to pave the way for sequels such as Lokah Chapter 2: When Legends Chill—Michael and Charlie, thereby ensuring that the frenzy surrounding this original Indian superhero saga continues well beyond its OTT premiere.

