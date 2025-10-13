LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news virat kohli ipl 2026 gaza donald trump china hardik pandya business news virat kohli ipl 2026 gaza donald trump china hardik pandya business news virat kohli ipl 2026 gaza donald trump china hardik pandya business news virat kohli ipl 2026 gaza donald trump china hardik pandya
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news virat kohli ipl 2026 gaza donald trump china hardik pandya business news virat kohli ipl 2026 gaza donald trump china hardik pandya business news virat kohli ipl 2026 gaza donald trump china hardik pandya business news virat kohli ipl 2026 gaza donald trump china hardik pandya
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra OTT Release Date Revealed, Watch Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Malayalam Superhero Blockbuster Online

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra OTT Release Date Revealed, Watch Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Malayalam Superhero Blockbuster Online

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Malayalam superhero blockbuster, is set for OTT premiere on JioHotstar. After breaking box office records and creating India’s first female-led superhero universe, the film will stream in multiple languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra OTT Release – When & Where to Watch Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Malayalam Superhero Blockbuster (Pc: X)
Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra OTT Release – When & Where to Watch Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Malayalam Superhero Blockbuster (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: October 13, 2025 12:41:57 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra OTT Release Date Revealed, Watch Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Malayalam Superhero Blockbuster Online

One of the largest blockbusters of Malayalam cinema, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, is almost set to go for digital premiere, as confirmed by reports. Not that the film is going to come down from its phenomenal theatre run, Kalyani Priyadarshan’s superhero production has broken records to become the first Malayalam film to gross over the international crore. This production has been made under Dulquer Salmaan’s Wayfarer Films and directed by the filmmaker Dominic Arun, who is known for dark fantasies and action spectacles in Indian cinema.

This movie has created India’s first-ever female-led superhero universe. As hyphenated as it sounds, it has found its OTT home. Still waiting for an official statement from the producers, industry buzz is quite tight: JioHotstar has secured the streaming rights for the film, with speculation around the release on 17th October 2025. This has been speculated to rival the massive Diwali festive season, thus giving a huge holiday offering to fans.

Digital Streaming Platform Confirmation

Before establishing its presence on OTT platforms, now came the time for Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra’s OTT-Digital Release. Despite a strong suggestion from the film producer Dulquer Salmaan to the fans to not heed the so-called “fake news” of an early digital release to boost the film’s continuing run in theatres, the industry hit consensus, and possibly JioHotstar will be the one and sole streaming partner for Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra.

It is widely believed that the movie will be available in Malayalam and also other languages that might encompass the Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada dubbed versions, thus making territory for the upcoming pan-Indian cinematic universe ‘Lokah.’ This superhero action flick mixes modern action with mythology related to Yakshi and has captivated millions of viewers and is now going into a new phase of consumption.

Superhero Box Office Legacy

The release of Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is one of the moments in the Malayalam film industry that sets a new standard for scale and commercial accomplishments. The mysterious `Chandra’ is played by Kalyani Priyadarshan; the movie went on to become a monumental success at the box office, thereby inscribing itself in the annals of Mollywood grandees.

Its steady performance at the box office, even well into the seventh week, led to undue postponement of its digital launch. The critical and commercial acclaim of the film has allowed it to pave the way for sequels such as Lokah Chapter 2: When Legends Chill—Michael and Charlie, thereby ensuring that the frenzy surrounding this original Indian superhero saga continues well beyond its OTT premiere.

Also Read: Mirai OTT Release: When, Where To Watch Teja Sajja And Manchu Manoj’s Fantasy Adventure Film Unfold

First published on: Oct 13, 2025 12:41 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Kalyani PriyadarshanLokah Chapter 1 Chandra

RELATED News

Manhattan Judge Tosses Drake’s Defamation Case Over Kendrick Lamar’s Grammy-Winning Track
Ishit Bhatt’s KBC Moment Goes Viral: Young Contestant Stuns Amitabh Bachchan, Sparks Heated Parenting Debate Online
Bigg Boss 19 Shocker: Zeishan Quadri Evicted As Tanya Mittal And Neelam Giri Bid Tearful, Emotional Farewell
Latest OTT Releases This Week (October 13- Oct 19, 2025): Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5 Drop Fresh Thrillers, Dramas, Rom-Coms And Surprising Blockbusters
Judge Dismisses Drake’s Defamation Lawsuit Over Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us”

LATEST NEWS

Tata Capital IPO Debuts At ₹330: A Steady Start With Long-Term Promise
Bobby Deol-Preity Zinta’s Heartwarming Reunion At Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash Leaves Internet Nostalgic
Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra OTT Release Date Revealed, Watch Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Malayalam Superhero Blockbuster Online
Five Year Old Indian Boy Shankor Konathala Creates History, Youngest in the World to Bag a Guinness World Record in Sports
Why Is Vodafone Idea Shares Dipping Today? Supreme Court Postpones AGR Hearing to October 27: What Investors Should Know
Virat Kohli Could Make History In India vs Australia ODI Series, Read To Know More…
Spirituality for Peace – The Bold Cure for Modern Chaos
Tripura Horror: Minor Girl Raped And Murdered By Family Member
Diwali Special: Gold And Silver Prices Hit Record Highs – See Rates In Your City Now!
BRIEF-Nuxera Ai Secures $2.5 Mln Strategic Pre-Seed Investment
Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra OTT Release Date Revealed, Watch Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Malayalam Superhero Blockbuster Online

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra OTT Release Date Revealed, Watch Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Malayalam Superhero Blockbuster Online

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra OTT Release Date Revealed, Watch Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Malayalam Superhero Blockbuster Online
Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra OTT Release Date Revealed, Watch Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Malayalam Superhero Blockbuster Online
Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra OTT Release Date Revealed, Watch Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Malayalam Superhero Blockbuster Online
Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra OTT Release Date Revealed, Watch Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Malayalam Superhero Blockbuster Online

QUICK LINKS