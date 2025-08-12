LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news donald trump australia celebrity news asia cup 2025 Antarctica news
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Machine Gun Kelly Says He Might Be ‘Part Alien’ Reveals His Mother Getting ‘Abducted At One Point’ By Aliens

Machine Gun Kelly Says He Might Be ‘Part Alien’ Reveals His Mother Getting ‘Abducted At One Point’ By Aliens

Machine Gun Kelly stirred buzz on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, joking about his age, hinting at alien abduction stories from his mom, shutting down Sydney Sweeney dating rumors, and opening up about co-parenting with Megan Fox.

Machine Gun Kelly
Machine Gun Kelly

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 12, 2025 18:57:32 IST

On Sunday, August 10, Colson Baker—better known as Machine Gun Kelly—sat down with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live and, honestly, threw out some comments that left people scratching their heads.

When Cohen mentioned how young he looked, MGK just shrugged and said, “It’s a weird thing, dude. I don’t know if my age… I don’t know if it exists.” 

Machine Gun Kelly calls himself a ‘part alien’

He didn’t stop there. He admitted he doesn’t really keep tabs on the details of his own life, joking that even his skin heals weirdly fast and making light of it by tossing out, “Who’s my dad?” The whole exchange was classic MGK—half-joking, half-serious, and always a little out there.

When the conversation shifted to aliens—because apparently, that’s where these interviews go now—MGK didn’t even flinch. He said he’d straight-up asked his mom if she’d ever vanished for a while or run into any “tall slender creatures.” According to him, she actually told him she once felt like she was abducted. Whether he was kidding or not, it was hard to tell.

Machine Gun Kelly clears the air on dating Sydney Sweeney

Elsewhere in the interview, a fan tried to get the dirt on whether he was dating Sydney Sweeney. Cohen asked, MGK rolled his eyes, and just told the fan to “shut up.” For the record, he and Sweeney have been friends for years, and yeah, they were seen hanging out in Vegas with Patrick Schwarzenegger, but MGK shot the rumour down right away.

As for his personal life, MGK’s still got that on-again, off-again thing going with Megan Fox. They share a baby daughter, Saga, and even though they called off their engagement last November, they’re co-parenting. He’s also got a teenage daughter, Casie, with his ex, Emma Cannon. 

Tags: celebrity newsmachine gun kellytrending newsUFO

RELATED News

Bhumi Pednekar’s ₹200 Himalayan Water Brand Backbay Makes Waves—Literally!
James Gunn’s Superman OTT Release: When And Where To Watch? Here’s The Guide!
Is Johnny Depp FINALLY Returning As Jack Sparrow In New Pirates Of The Caribbean? Big Update!
Scooby-Doo Reboot! Netflix’s Live-Action Series Promises Young Cast And Spooky Mysteries
When Is Marty Supreme Releasing? Poster Of Timothée Chalamet’s New Movie Revealed As Fans Can’t Stop Gushing

LATEST NEWS

Is Donald Trump Abandoning India for Pakistan? Expert Rings a Bell!
Gianluigi Donnarumma Agrees Contract With Manchester City: Etihad Door Opens
U.S. Sanctions Armed Group Controlling Congo’s Illegal Mineral Trade
Zohran Mamdani’s Surprising Connection To WWE! Here’s How
Taxpayer Alarm: ₹3.17 L Cr Down the Drain in Unused Funds and E‑Way Bill Failures, CAG Reports
Lavrov–Rubio Call Sets Base for Putin–Trump Alaska Meeting
Cristiano Ronaldo Keeps Cristiano Junior’s Mom A Secret: Here’s Why
Browser Wars Erupt: Perplexity’s $34.5B Chrome Bid Shakes Google
Is Sami Zayn’s WWE Raw Stint About To An End?
Interest Rates to Court Dates: Donald Trump Ponders Legal Battle Against Fed Chair Jerome Powell
Machine Gun Kelly Says He Might Be ‘Part Alien’ Reveals His Mother Getting ‘Abducted At One Point’ By Aliens

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Machine Gun Kelly Says He Might Be ‘Part Alien’ Reveals His Mother Getting ‘Abducted At One Point’ By Aliens

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Machine Gun Kelly Says He Might Be ‘Part Alien’ Reveals His Mother Getting ‘Abducted At One Point’ By Aliens
Machine Gun Kelly Says He Might Be ‘Part Alien’ Reveals His Mother Getting ‘Abducted At One Point’ By Aliens
Machine Gun Kelly Says He Might Be ‘Part Alien’ Reveals His Mother Getting ‘Abducted At One Point’ By Aliens
Machine Gun Kelly Says He Might Be ‘Part Alien’ Reveals His Mother Getting ‘Abducted At One Point’ By Aliens

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?