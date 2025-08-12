Machine Gun Kelly Says He Might Be ‘Part Alien’ Reveals His Mother Getting ‘Abducted At One Point’ By Aliens

On Sunday, August 10, Colson Baker—better known as Machine Gun Kelly—sat down with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live and, honestly, threw out some comments that left people scratching their heads.

When Cohen mentioned how young he looked, MGK just shrugged and said, “It’s a weird thing, dude. I don’t know if my age… I don’t know if it exists.”

Machine Gun Kelly calls himself a ‘part alien’

He didn’t stop there. He admitted he doesn’t really keep tabs on the details of his own life, joking that even his skin heals weirdly fast and making light of it by tossing out, “Who’s my dad?” The whole exchange was classic MGK—half-joking, half-serious, and always a little out there.

When the conversation shifted to aliens—because apparently, that’s where these interviews go now—MGK didn’t even flinch. He said he’d straight-up asked his mom if she’d ever vanished for a while or run into any “tall slender creatures.” According to him, she actually told him she once felt like she was abducted. Whether he was kidding or not, it was hard to tell.

Machine Gun Kelly clears the air on dating Sydney Sweeney

Elsewhere in the interview, a fan tried to get the dirt on whether he was dating Sydney Sweeney. Cohen asked, MGK rolled his eyes, and just told the fan to “shut up.” For the record, he and Sweeney have been friends for years, and yeah, they were seen hanging out in Vegas with Patrick Schwarzenegger, but MGK shot the rumour down right away.

As for his personal life, MGK’s still got that on-again, off-again thing going with Megan Fox. They share a baby daughter, Saga, and even though they called off their engagement last November, they’re co-parenting. He’s also got a teenage daughter, Casie, with his ex, Emma Cannon.