Mahesh Bhatt Compares Akshay Kumar To Tom Cruise, Recalls A Life-Threatening Stunt He Did For His Movie: ‘I Shut My Eyes’

Recently, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt also recalled a terrible incident that happened on the sets of Angaaray (1998) when he seemed to witness a life-threatening act done by actor Akshay Kumar. In a video message posted on the finale of The Great Indian Kapil Show, Bhatt praised the hard work and fearlessness of Kumar to the extent of referring to him as the Tom Cruise of India.

One scene that the director remembers is when the fight master had proposed a very risky stunt, with Akshay having to jump off one building to another, but even though Bhatt continued pleading and worrying about the safety of this stunt, Akshay insisted that he should do the stunt himself and assured his director that, everything will be okay.

The Daring Stunt

The memory that Bhatt has given a clear image of how terrified he was. He has admitted that he could not stand the stunt and opted to close my eyes and turn. Then, after a long silent pause, he heard the cheer of the crew and looked around and saw that Akshay had landed safe, and his face was as though nothing unusual had taken place.

This was a defining moment in the life of Bhatt which cemented Akshay as a fearless action star.

A Stuntman First, an Actor Second

As a trained martial artist, Akshay Kumar has always done his own high-risk stunts in his career and is proud of it. As a matter of fact, when questioned about it during the show he humbly replied, I consider myself a stuntman first, then an actor because they are the unrecognized heroes of the industry, and they give the action to the screen.

This kind of undivided commitment towards his work is the testimony of why he is one of the most well-respected and successful actors in Bollywood today.

