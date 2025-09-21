What Happened To Shah Rukh Khan? Bollywood Superstar’s New Pics Looking Old And Frail From KING Set Get Leaked

King is no doubt one of the most anticipated films in Hindi cinema to be produced by Shah Rukh Khan. This will be the big screen debut of the daughter of SRK, Suhana Khan.

The ensemble of King is now on a short break from filming to be present at the opening of the directorial debut of Aryan Khan, The Ba***ds of Bollywood.

Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan’s Leaked Photos From King Set Go Viral

However, Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan came back to the set of King, and some of the pictures taken on set are going viral on social media.

Shah Rukh and Suhana are already shooting King in various outdoor places. The photos of the father-daughter couple of the set have leaked out.

Megastar SRK and Suhana Khan from the sets of #King pic.twitter.com/HFNCBoQ9wC — SRK Fans United (@SRKUnited_) September 20, 2025

Latest look of Abhishek Bacchan with new hairstyle for #King pic.twitter.com/Yl5SsVKYWP — SRK Fans United (@SRKUnited_) September 20, 2025

The picture had SRK with a black and white hairdo. He has a hat, an overshirt, and a white t-shirt. His grey beard by no means fails to give fans a Jawan impression.

In the meantime, Suhana can be observed wearing beige cargo pants and a brown tank top, suggesting that she will also be in part of the action sequences in the film that will be the most intense.

Abhishek also wore a black and white hairstyle.

King: Cast, Storyline, Release Date

King has a star cast of Abhay Verma, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla among others. The movie is the much-awaited movie which is produced by Gauri Khan, and the writers are Siddharth Anand and Sujoy Ghosh.

King, directed by Siddharth Anand, is a story of a mentor and a student in a risky adventure, testing their survival abilities to the extremes, against all odds and the hostile conditions.

King will be released in the theatres in 2026.

At the same time, Shah Rukh Khan is riding on the hit of The Ba***ds Of Bollywood directed by his son, Aryan Khan. Recently, it was made available on Netflix, and the film received a favourable review among critics and viewers.

The movie features Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, Anya Singh, Mona Singh, Manoj Pahwa and others in significant parts.

ALSO READ: Watch: Dhanashree Verma Cries For Pawan Singh During Rise And Fall, But Why? Here’s What Really Happened