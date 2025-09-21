Watch: Dhanashree Verma Cries For Pawan Singh During Rise And Fall, But Why? Here’s What Really Happened

Veteran actor-turned-politician Pawan Singh, aka Bhojpuri supersta,r has left the reality show Rise And Fall less than two weeks after its launch in shock to the other contestants, who are all good friends of his, and are in the show, including his best friends Arbaz Patel, Dhanashree Verma, Nayandeep Rakshit, and Akriti Negi.

Pawan Singh Quits Rise And Fall Reality Show to Focus on Politics

Pawan Singh is hailed as the TRP king and resigned halfway to keep his promises to the country and the elections that were to follow.

Dhanashree was very close to Pawan and she assured him of his desire of seeing her on the show dressed in a saree. So, becoming emotional, she said to him, “Pawan ji, aap ghar mein sabke saath bahut izzat se baat karte the. Mahaul accha banakar rakhte the aap ghar. Hum aapko miss karenge. Hamare saath aap sirf do hafte rahe lekin aapne sabit kar diya ki mushkil game ko dil se khela sakta hai. Pawan ji, meri tareef kaun karega? Jaisi aapki ichchha thi, ek din main saree thi pehnungi thi.”

Pawan, as he was leaving Rise And Fall, gave his fellow contestants a farewell and told them, “Saare bhai, mere saare saathi dil ke kareeb hain. Aap bahut acche hain, sir. Yeh game hai yaar, game chal raha hai. Phir bahar milenge toh haath toh milayenge, gale bhi lagayenge, baitheinge, khayenge, enjoy karenge, ghoomenge. jo bhi hua, jaise bhi hua, agar insaan doosre ke lye haath badha de toh usse koi chhota nahi ho jaata, bada neh.”

He further stated, “Jab bhi yaad karo main aa jaaunga.”

Pawan Singh On Dhanashree Verma Wearing Saree

The entire situation began with Pawan teasing Dhanashree by asking her to apply a bindi on her forehead, which she jokingly responded to by saying she would put on one. Pawan, even at one point in one of the episodes approached the camera and requested the creators to send her bindis of various colours.

ALSO READ: Malayalam Actor Mohanlal To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023