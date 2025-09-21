LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump asia cup 2025 advisory bill-cassidy H-1B Visa Update adani group afghanistan Kathy Hochul donald trump asia cup 2025 advisory bill-cassidy H-1B Visa Update adani group afghanistan Kathy Hochul donald trump asia cup 2025 advisory bill-cassidy H-1B Visa Update adani group afghanistan Kathy Hochul donald trump asia cup 2025 advisory bill-cassidy H-1B Visa Update adani group afghanistan Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump asia cup 2025 advisory bill-cassidy H-1B Visa Update adani group afghanistan Kathy Hochul donald trump asia cup 2025 advisory bill-cassidy H-1B Visa Update adani group afghanistan Kathy Hochul donald trump asia cup 2025 advisory bill-cassidy H-1B Visa Update adani group afghanistan Kathy Hochul donald trump asia cup 2025 advisory bill-cassidy H-1B Visa Update adani group afghanistan Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Watch: Dhanashree Verma Cries For Pawan Singh During Rise And Fall, But Why? Here’s What Really Happened

Watch: Dhanashree Verma Cries For Pawan Singh During Rise And Fall, But Why? Here’s What Really Happened

Bhojpuri superstar and politician Pawan Singh shocked fans by quitting the reality show Rise And Fall just two weeks after its launch. Known as the TRP king, he left midway to focus on politics and elections. His emotional farewell included a touching moment with Dhanashree Verma over her saree promise.

Dhanashree Verma Gets Emotional As Pawan Singh EXITS Rise And Fall ( Photo: Amazon Prime)
Dhanashree Verma Gets Emotional As Pawan Singh EXITS Rise And Fall ( Photo: Amazon Prime)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 21, 2025 09:01:34 IST

Veteran actor-turned-politician Pawan Singh, aka Bhojpuri supersta,r has left the reality show Rise And Fall less than two weeks after its launch in shock to the other contestants, who are all good friends of his, and are in the show, including his best friends Arbaz Patel, Dhanashree Verma, Nayandeep Rakshit, and Akriti Negi.

Pawan Singh Quits Rise And Fall Reality Show to Focus on Politics

Pawan Singh is hailed as the TRP king and resigned halfway to keep his promises to the country and the elections that were to follow.

Dhanashree was very close to Pawan and she assured him of his desire of seeing her on the show dressed in a saree. So, becoming emotional, she said to him, “Pawan ji, aap ghar mein sabke saath bahut izzat se baat karte the. Mahaul accha banakar rakhte the aap ghar. Hum aapko miss karenge. Hamare saath aap sirf do hafte rahe lekin aapne sabit kar diya ki mushkil game ko dil se khela sakta hai. Pawan ji, meri tareef kaun karega? Jaisi aapki ichchha thi, ek din main saree thi pehnungi thi.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Amazon MX Player (@mxplayer)

Pawan, as he was leaving Rise And Fall, gave his fellow contestants a farewell and told them, “Saare bhai, mere saare saathi dil ke kareeb hain. Aap bahut acche hain, sir. Yeh game hai yaar, game chal raha hai. Phir bahar milenge toh haath toh milayenge, gale bhi lagayenge, baitheinge, khayenge, enjoy karenge, ghoomenge. jo bhi hua, jaise bhi hua, agar insaan doosre ke lye haath badha de toh usse koi chhota nahi ho jaata, bada neh.”

He further stated, “Jab bhi yaad karo main aa jaaunga.”

Pawan Singh On Dhanashree Verma Wearing Saree

The entire situation began with Pawan teasing Dhanashree by asking her to apply a bindi on her forehead, which she jokingly responded to by saying she would put on one. Pawan, even at one point in one of the episodes approached the camera and requested the creators to send her bindis of various colours.

ALSO READ: Malayalam Actor Mohanlal To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023

Tags: amazon primeDhanashree VermaPawan Singhrise-and-fall

RELATED News

What Happened To Shah Rukh Khan? Bollywood Superstar’s New Pics Looking Old And Frail From KING Set Get Leaked
Chaos At SFO: Emirates Flight To India Delayed By Three Hours As Passengers Bailed Last-Minute Over Donald Trump’s H-1B Visa Fee Hike- Watch!
Solar Eclipse 2025: What To Eat, Avoid And Food Rules You Need To Follow During Surya Grahan
Sonny Curtis, Writer of ‘Mary Tyler Moore’ Theme, Passes Away At 88
Zubeen Garg's mortal remains arrive in Delhi; CM Sarma offers tribute

LATEST NEWS

US wants oversight of Pak defence budgets, seeks more accountability
GST cuts to boost economy, but revenue loss could hit banking sector: Report
"Our full focus is on AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers": India national team head coach Khalid Jamil
Watch: Dhanashree Verma Cries For Pawan Singh During Rise And Fall, But Why? Here’s What Really Happened
If govts ignore aspirations of youth, risk triggering movements against them: KTR
IDF: More than 100 terrorist targets in Gaza destroyed
Mortal remains of Zubeen Garg taken to his residence from Guwahati airport
‘Business End Kaise Ho Gaya?’ Suryakumar Yadav Leaves Journalist In Splits Ahead Of India vs Pakistan In Asia Cup 2025
Consumer Affairs Ministry activates dedicated INGRAM portal to handle GST-related complaints
Asia Cup: PCB chairman Naqvi visits Pakistan training session, talks in length with coach Hesson ahead of India clash
Watch: Dhanashree Verma Cries For Pawan Singh During Rise And Fall, But Why? Here’s What Really Happened

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Watch: Dhanashree Verma Cries For Pawan Singh During Rise And Fall, But Why? Here’s What Really Happened

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Watch: Dhanashree Verma Cries For Pawan Singh During Rise And Fall, But Why? Here’s What Really Happened
Watch: Dhanashree Verma Cries For Pawan Singh During Rise And Fall, But Why? Here’s What Really Happened
Watch: Dhanashree Verma Cries For Pawan Singh During Rise And Fall, But Why? Here’s What Really Happened
Watch: Dhanashree Verma Cries For Pawan Singh During Rise And Fall, But Why? Here’s What Really Happened

QUICK LINKS