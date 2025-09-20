LIVE TV


Malayalam Actor Mohanlal To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal will receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2023, announced by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The honour recognises his iconic contributions to Indian cinema as an actor, director, and producer. The award will be presented at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony on September 23, 2025. Mohanlal’s versatile career spans over 350 films across multiple languages, inspiring generations. Last year, veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty received the award.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 20, 2025 18:53:04 IST

In the latest development, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announced on Friday that Malayalam superstar Mohanlal will be honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for the year 2023.

The ministry confirmed the decision on X, stating that the award comes on the recommendation of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award Selection Committee. Mohanlal, celebrated for his versatility as an actor, director, and producer, has delivered a cinematic journey spanning decades, inspiring generations with his talent and dedication.

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award is India’s highest recognition in cinema, celebrating lifetime achievement and contributions to the film industry. Mohanlal has starred in over 350 films across multiple languages, earning acclaim for his performances in Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada cinema.

His body of work reflects a combination of commercial success and critical appreciation, making him one of the most respected figures in Indian cinema.

The award will be presented to Mohanlal during the 71st National Film Awards ceremony scheduled for September 23, 2025. The honour recognises his unmatched contributions to Indian cinema, including iconic roles, directorial ventures, and efforts to promote the cultural heritage of regional and national cinema. Mohanlal’s dedication, craft, and influence have cemented his legacy as a cinematic legend.

Last year, veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, continuing the tradition of recognising extraordinary contributions to Indian films. Mohanlal’s recognition further underscores the importance of cinema as a cultural medium that shapes and inspires audiences across generations. His achievement marks a proud moment for Malayalam cinema and the entire Indian film industry.

Tags: Dadasaheb Phalke AwardMalayalam Actor Mohanlal

QUICK LINKS