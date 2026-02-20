LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Major Leak From The 50 Show: Shiv Thakare Or Rajat Dalal , Who Won The Crown? Twist Leaves Fans Stunned!

Shiv Thakare reports says wins The 50, outpacing strong contender Rajat Dalal in the finale. Known for strategy and resilience, Shiv mastered final challenges, while Rajat’s physical prowess fell short. The season dazzled fans with explosive drama, alliances, and intense competition among 50 contestants.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: February 20, 2026 10:15:05 IST

The 50 introductions brought a new reality show to Indian viewers, which required fifty contestants to stay together in one house while they completed complicated tasks and formed new relationships.

The show operated as a competition based on tasks, yet it displayed intense dramatic moments that resembled Bigg Boss through its display of explosive disputes and personal conflicts between contestants.

The star-studded lineup featured several reality veterans, including Rajat Dalal, Shiv Thakare, KhanZaadi, Chahat Pandey, and Manisha Rani.

The final reports from the grand finale shoot which allegedly happened on Thursday show that Rajat Dalal will face a significant defeat according to his supporters. Social media insiders are buzzing with the news that Shiv Thakare has emerged as the ultimate champion of Season 1.

Shiv Thakare Championship

Shiv Thakare established his character for reality television because his expertise in television production enables him to endure demanding physical tests.

Shiv used his “mandali” strategy to create important connections inside the Bigg Boss house after winning Bigg Boss Marathi and finishing as a finalist in Bigg Boss 16.

The reports show that Shiv completed the final “Puzzle” task faster than his fellow finalists who included Mr. Faisu and Krishna Shroff because he finished the challenge in about 10 minutes.

The “Common Man” achieved victory because he succeeded in all tasks after losing twice previously while proving his skills across multiple challenge formats.

Rajat Dalal Performance

Rajat Dalal entered the competition as the strongest contender because of his exceptional physical power and his strong character. The competition ended for him after he reached the final stage but failed to win any medals.

Throughout the season, Rajat remained a central figure in the show’s most viral moments, often engaging in high-tension confrontations with contestants like Digvijay Rathee and Siwet Tomar.

Rajat already proved his strength in physical challenges while his large social media following supported his victory yet insiders revealed he finished fifth in the competition. His departure created a space for the Top 4 competition which showed that The 50 trophy required both power and precise skills to win finale challenges.

First published on: Feb 20, 2026 10:15 AM IST
