Malti Marie Turns Photographer, Snaps Adorable Moments Of Dad Nick Jonas Performing Live During Tour

Malti Marie, the two and a half-year-old daughter of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, has now been given another title concert photographer to win over everyone’s hearts on social media. Nick himself posted a video from the Jonas Brothers act in which the kid is seen frantically filming her famed father while standing next to the stage with the camera raised.

With her small hands holding the device solidly in position, she looked up towards the stage with a ferocity far beyond her age, an innocent and adorable affirmation of her dad’s effort. It didn’t take long before it became a viral sensation with the fans oohing and ahhing over the wholesome family moment and playfully nicknaming Malti Marie the “cutest hire ever” on the Jonas Brothers’ tour.

A Father-Daughter Relationship under the Spotlight

The warm relationship between Nick Jonas and his daughter Malti Marie is no secret, and this new viral video is proof of their very close relationship. The clip stands out for revealing a rare dynamic in which the celebrity performer on a massive stage is, for a brief moment, merely “Dad.”







Malti’s piercing gaze and soft handling of the camera suggest an earnest fascination with her father’s line of work, rendering the concert stage more akin to a family activity than a public spectacle. This sweet exchange gives the audience a glimpse into the private lives of these artists that is not often seen, reinforcing the portrait of a family that maintains strong bonds and unity in the midst of world tour chaos.

Behind the Scenes with the “Cutest Hire”

The unofficial position of Malti Marie as the tour photographer for the Jonas Brothers had fans across the globe grinning ear to ear and busting their guts in laughter. The comment section filled with praises for the “in-house photographer” and hilarious comments about her professionalism. It truly goes to show how real and relatable moments can outweigh all that celebrity-curated content in today’s world.

The image of the young girl walking by her dad’s side on his largest stage struck a chord with everyone around the world, thereby turning a regular family video into an emotional story. It’s a reminder that while the lights and music are included in the work, the greatest moments are the ones shared with family, something Malti Marie, camera in hand, was able to capture beautifully.

Also Read: Is Priyanka Chopra Making Her Bollywood Comeback With Sanjay Leela Bhansali? Here’s What We Know About Her Reunion On Love And War