Manoj Bajpayee’s Ghooskhor Pandat OTT Release: Why Netflix Is Facing Boycott Calls — “Change the Title or Be Ready for Court,” Say Angry Nitizens

Ghooskhor Pandat OTT Release: Netflix has landed in the middle of a cheating controversy after unveiling the teaser of Manoj Bajpayee’s upcoming film Ghooskhor Pandat. While the project marks another gritty collaboration for the acclaimed actor on OTT, it is the film’s title, not its storyline, that has triggered widespread outrage online.

Soon after the teaser dropped, social media users accused the makers of using a casteist term, with angry netizens demanding an immediate name change and warning Netflix of legal action and a mass boycott if their concerns are ignored.

Why Netflix Is Facing Boycott Calls For Ghooskhor Pandat?

Manoj Bajpayee’s upcoming Netflix movie Ghooskhor Pandat found itself at the centre of controversy shortly after its teaser was released on February 3 at a Netflix event. Although the teaser portrays Manoj Bajpayee as a morally conflicted police officer caught in a web of corruption and conspiracy.

Several social media users have labelled the title as casteist, accusing the makers and the streaming platform of singling out a particular community, and have called for the name to be changed or for the film to be boycotted.

Social Media Reactions On Ghooskhor Pandat

One user commented, “Why are Brahmins subjected to this insult and hatred? What did they do wrong? Is the maker himself a Brahmin?”

Second user wrote, “@NetflixIndia @netflix You must face legal action, for defaming and Flaming hate based on caste..”

Another user said, “Absolutely shameful. They have picked a community that is a soft target to peddle their bigotry. Change it now or face a ban.”

About Ghooskhor Pandat

Ghooskhor Pandat follows the story of a corrupt cop whose night takes a drastic turn after he assists an injured girl, leading him into a global conspiracy. The cast includes Manoj Bajpayee, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Saqib Saleem, Akdhay Oberoi, and Divya Dutta.

