LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
AI disruption Deepak Chopra emails Epstein Pune hit-and-run case disneyland Asian markets today elon musk Bill gates and melinda breaking-news AI disruption Deepak Chopra emails Epstein Pune hit-and-run case disneyland Asian markets today elon musk Bill gates and melinda breaking-news AI disruption Deepak Chopra emails Epstein Pune hit-and-run case disneyland Asian markets today elon musk Bill gates and melinda breaking-news AI disruption Deepak Chopra emails Epstein Pune hit-and-run case disneyland Asian markets today elon musk Bill gates and melinda breaking-news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
AI disruption Deepak Chopra emails Epstein Pune hit-and-run case disneyland Asian markets today elon musk Bill gates and melinda breaking-news AI disruption Deepak Chopra emails Epstein Pune hit-and-run case disneyland Asian markets today elon musk Bill gates and melinda breaking-news AI disruption Deepak Chopra emails Epstein Pune hit-and-run case disneyland Asian markets today elon musk Bill gates and melinda breaking-news AI disruption Deepak Chopra emails Epstein Pune hit-and-run case disneyland Asian markets today elon musk Bill gates and melinda breaking-news
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Manoj Bajpayee’s Ghooskhor Pandat OTT Release: Why Netflix Is Facing Boycott Calls — “Change the Title or Be Ready for Court,” Say Angry Nitizens

Manoj Bajpayee’s Ghooskhor Pandat OTT Release: Why Netflix Is Facing Boycott Calls — “Change the Title or Be Ready for Court,” Say Angry Nitizens

Manoj Bajpayee’s upcoming Netflix movie Ghooskhor Pandat found itself at the centre of controversy shortly after its teaser was released on February 3 at a Netflix event. Although the teaser portrays Manoj Bajpayee as a morally conflicted police officer caught in a web of corruption and conspiracy.

Manoj Bajpayee’s Ghooskhor Pandat OTT Release: Why Netflix Is Facing Boycott Calls — “Change the Title or Be Ready for Court,” Say Angry Nitizens

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: February 4, 2026 11:04:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Manoj Bajpayee’s Ghooskhor Pandat OTT Release: Why Netflix Is Facing Boycott Calls — “Change the Title or Be Ready for Court,” Say Angry Nitizens

Ghooskhor Pandat OTT Release: Netflix has landed in the middle of a cheating controversy after unveiling the teaser of Manoj Bajpayee’s upcoming film Ghooskhor Pandat. While the project marks another gritty collaboration for the acclaimed actor on OTT, it is the film’s title, not its storyline, that has triggered widespread outrage online. 

Soon after the teaser dropped, social media users accused the makers of using a casteist term, with angry netizens demanding an immediate name change and warning Netflix of legal action and a mass boycott if their concerns are ignored. 

Why Netflix Is Facing Boycott Calls For Ghooskhor Pandat? 

Manoj Bajpayee’s upcoming Netflix movie Ghooskhor Pandat found itself at the centre of controversy shortly after its teaser was released on February 3 at a Netflix event. Although the teaser portrays Manoj Bajpayee as a morally conflicted police officer caught in a web of corruption and conspiracy. 

You Might Be Interested In

Several social media users have labelled the title as casteist, accusing the makers and the streaming platform of singling out a particular community, and have called for the name to be changed or for the film to be boycotted. 

Social Media Reactions On Ghooskhor Pandat

 One user commented, “Why are Brahmins subjected to this insult and hatred? What did they do wrong? Is the maker himself a Brahmin?” 

Second user wrote, “@NetflixIndia @netflix You must face legal action, for defaming and Flaming hate based on caste..” 

Another user said, “Absolutely shameful. They have picked a community that is a soft target to peddle their bigotry. Change it now or face a ban.” 

About Ghooskhor Pandat

Ghooskhor Pandat follows the story of a corrupt cop whose night takes a drastic turn after he assists an injured girl, leading him into a global conspiracy. The cast includes Manoj Bajpayee, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Saqib Saleem, Akdhay Oberoi, and Divya Dutta. 

Also Read: ‘Nari Nari Naduma Murari’ Hits OTT: Here’s When And Where To Watch Sharwanand And Samyuktha Menon’s Telugu Film Online | Details Inside

First published on: Feb 4, 2026 11:04 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Ghooskhor PandatGhooskhor Pandat ottGhooskhor Pandat ott releaseGhooskhor Pandat ott release datelatest ott releasenetflixnetflix latest release

RELATED News

Mismatched Season 4 Confirmed: The Love Story That Grew Up Ends Here — Will Dimple And Rishi Choose Each Other?

Ikka Teaser: Sunny Deol And Akshaye Khanna Reunite 28 Years After Border But For A Face Off In Netflix’s Gripping Courtroom Drama

Is Yami Gautam Making A Surprise Cameo In Husband Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2? Fans Lose Calm Over Hidden Clues

Why Dhurandhar 2 Won’t Release On OTT Despite Huge Success Of Part 1 On Netflix? Here’s The Big Twist

BTS Comeback Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch ‘The Return’ Performance Live On TV And Online

LATEST NEWS

SGCCI Organizes Grand ‘Energy–Power–Electrical Expo 2026’ in Surat

T20 World Cup 2026 India vs South Africa Warm-up LIVE Streaming: When, Where & How To Watch India vs South Africa Warm-up Match Coverage LIVE On TV And Online

A Sneak into the Performance of the Play ‘Live From The Warehouse’

Anthropic AI’s New Plugin Wipes Out $285 Billion: Why It Is Affecting The Indian IT Market As IT Stocks Faces A Sharp Decline

TCS Share Price Slides Below ₹3,050 Today: Anthropic AI Fears and Nasdaq Drop Trigger Sector-Wide Selloff on Dalal Street

“One Of The Most Dangerous Sides”: MS Dhoni Praises Suryakumar Yadav-Led Team India Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026

“Union Budget 2026-27 Progressive and Growth-Oriented” – Chairman, MATEXIL

Cristiano Ronaldo To Quit Al-Nassr? Manchester United Comeback Rumours Resurface

UGC NET Result 2025-26 Today Live: Steps To Download Scorecard, Know Marking Scheme And Important Key Details

Which Online Game Pushed 3 Minor Sisters To Jump From 9th Floor In Ghaziabad? Police Point To Korean Love Game Addiction Led To Suicide

Manoj Bajpayee’s Ghooskhor Pandat OTT Release: Why Netflix Is Facing Boycott Calls — “Change the Title or Be Ready for Court,” Say Angry Nitizens

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Manoj Bajpayee’s Ghooskhor Pandat OTT Release: Why Netflix Is Facing Boycott Calls — “Change the Title or Be Ready for Court,” Say Angry Nitizens

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Manoj Bajpayee’s Ghooskhor Pandat OTT Release: Why Netflix Is Facing Boycott Calls — “Change the Title or Be Ready for Court,” Say Angry Nitizens
Manoj Bajpayee’s Ghooskhor Pandat OTT Release: Why Netflix Is Facing Boycott Calls — “Change the Title or Be Ready for Court,” Say Angry Nitizens
Manoj Bajpayee’s Ghooskhor Pandat OTT Release: Why Netflix Is Facing Boycott Calls — “Change the Title or Be Ready for Court,” Say Angry Nitizens
Manoj Bajpayee’s Ghooskhor Pandat OTT Release: Why Netflix Is Facing Boycott Calls — “Change the Title or Be Ready for Court,” Say Angry Nitizens

QUICK LINKS