Home > Entertainment > 'Nari Nari Naduma Murari' Hits OTT: Here's When And Where To Watch Sharwanand And Samyuktha Menon's Telugu Film Online | Details Inside

‘Nari Nari Naduma Murari’ Hits OTT: Here’s When And Where To Watch Sharwanand And Samyuktha Menon’s Telugu Film Online | Details Inside

Nari Nari Naduma Murari 2026 OTT: Telugu romantic drama Nari Nari Naduma Murari, which hit theatres during the Pongal festive week, has now premiered on OTT. The film had drawn attention during its theatrical release for its unusual show timing of 5:49 pm and is now available for audiences who missed it on the big screen. Nari Nari Naduma Murari is streaming on Prime Video from February 4, 2026.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: February 4, 2026 09:28:14 IST

Nari Nari Naduma Murari 2026 OTT: Telugu romantic drama ‘Nari Nari Naduma Murari’, which hit theatres during the Pongal festive week, has now premiered on OTT. The film had drawn attention during its theatrical release for its unusual show timing of 5:49 pm and is now available for audiences who missed it on the big screen.

Directed by Ram Abbaraju, the film stars Sharwanand, Samyuktha Menon and Sakshi Vaidya in lead roles and revolves around a man caught in a complex emotional tug-of-war between two women.

Where To Watch Nari Nari Naduma Murari Online

‘Nari Nari Naduma Murari’ is streaming on Prime Video from February 4, 2026. Announcing the digital release, Prime Video’s official X handle posted, “Love met chaos and chose to arrive on your screens #NaariNaariNadumaMurariOnPrime.”

Nari Nari Naduma Murari Cast, Trailer And Key Details

The official trailer of the film was released on January 11, 2026, and has crossed 2.5 million views online. Apart from Sharwanand, Samyuktha Menon and Sakshi Vaidya, the film also features Vennela Kishore, Sampath Raj, Raghu Babu, Sree Vishnu and several other familiar faces in supporting roles.

The narrative focuses on love, confusion and life-altering decisions, blending romance with humour and emotional drama.

Box Office Performance

At the box office, ‘Nari Nari Naduma Murari’ had a slow start, opening at ₹0.7 crore on Day 1. However, collections saw a sharp rise on Day 2 with earnings of ₹2.25 crore, followed by ₹2.35 crore on Day 3 and ₹2.6 crore on Day 4, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

The film collected ₹14.2 crore in its first week and wrapped up its theatrical run with a total business of ₹24.89 crore over 21 days before making its way to OTT.

Production And Music

The film is produced by Anil Sunkara and Ramabrahmam Sunkara under the banners of AK Entertainments and Adventures International Pvt Ltd. Music is composed by Vishal Chandrasekhar, while Ram Abbaraju has handled both the screenplay and direction.

First published on: Feb 4, 2026 9:28 AM IST
