Home > Entertainment > Mismatched Season 4 Confirmed: The Love Story That Grew Up Ends Here — Will Dimple And Rishi Choose Each Other?

Mismatched Season 4 Confirmed: The Love Story That Grew Up Ends Here — Will Dimple And Rishi Choose Each Other?

Netflix has confirmed that Mismatched will return for Season 4, and it will be the final chapter of Dimple and Rishi’s love story. The last season promises closure, emotions, and a proper ending for fans.

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: February 4, 2026 06:32:09 IST

Fans of Netflix’s romantic series Mismatched have something big to celebrate. Netflix India has officially announced Mismatched Season 4, and this one will be the final season of the show that many people love.

Reports say that the announcement came on February 3, 2026, and it showed our favourite characters Dimple Ahuja and Rishi Singh Shekhawat returning to finish their story one last time. They are played by Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf, and the first look at them made fans very excited.

Why Mismatched Became A Fan Favourite?

Mismatched became a big hit because it told a story that felt real and fun. It’s about young love, college life, friendship, heartbreak, dreams, fights, laughter and growth. The show is based on the popular book When Dimple Met Rishi by Sandhya Menon.

You Might Be Interested In

According to reports, in the new Season 4, the story will pick up where Season 3 left off but with more growth and change in the lives of Dimple and Rishi. After years of ups and downs in their relationship, the final season is meant to give fans a proper ending.

Mismatched Season 4 Story Picks Up After Season 3

This season will focus on how the characters have grown up, what they want from life now, and how their paths cross as adults with bigger dreams and challenges. The makers want to answer one big question: will Dimple and Rishi really end up together, or will they choose their own paths?

The popular producer Ronnie Screwvala shared that the team is thrilled to bring back Mismatched for its last chapter. He said they are excited to share more emotion, chaos, and charm that fans have loved over the years.

Season 1 of Mismatched first came out in 2020 and was praised for its relatable characters and sweet romantic moments. Over the years, the show built a loyal fanbase because people connected with Dimple’s tech dreams and Rishi’s big romantic heart.

Makers Promise Emotion And Closure

Even though Season 3 ended with emotional scenes that left fans guessing about the couple’s future, now Season 4 promises to tie up those loose ends and give closure to the journey.

Fans are already talking about how this final season might be emotional, heartwarming, and full of surprises. Many are ready with tissues and excitement for one last ride with Rishi and Dimple on Netflix.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 Craze: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna’s ‘The Revenge’ Saga Teaser Draws Mixed Reactions, Fans Upset Over Glimpse Repeat, Some Blown Away With ‘Naya Hindustan’ Warning

First published on: Feb 3, 2026 11:16 PM IST
