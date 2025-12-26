‘Mark’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Kichcha Sudeep’s Action Thriller Roars Strong, Fresh Rs 6.25 Crore on Opening Day

The thunderous arrival of Kichcha Sudeep in his latest action guise has indeed electrified the Christmas spirit in Karnataka. The highly awaited thriller of his, ‘Mark’, which has a shocking Rs 6.25 crore day one collection, has left a major mark at the box office already.

Sudeep’s unparalleled charisma combined with the film’s hard-hitting story has pulled crowds in theaters like never before, thereby confirming his title of “Baadshah” of Sandalwood once again, though he had to face a tough festive competition with other major releases.

Action-Packed Momentum

The film’s performance has absolutely been a thrilling theatrical event, supported by an unyielding speed and an abundance of action. Mark not just started but ruled in the Kannada territory with a staggering 81.87% occupancy. The morning shows really brought the audience in with a good 62% turnout, but when the word-of-mouth started spreading, the movement went up to the next level.

By the afternoon, the theaters were almost full with a 90.75% surge, which is indicative of the film’s ability to grip the audience as a total “mass” entertainer. Technical excellence, along with B. Ajaneesh Loknath’s electrifying music, has made every showing a party for the supporters.

Theatrical Domination

Bengaluru, the capital city, was the leading place with the maximum number of completely booked shows, but for Mark, the real victory is in taking over the theaters of Karnataka completely. The movie has achieved amazing 98% occupancy in small towns like Tumakuru, and Mysuru and Shivamogga are not far off with numbers above 90%.

This huge demand in urban and rural areas alike is a clear indication of the strong pulling power of Sudeep’s cop, Ajay Markandeya. The film has even succeeded in taking a strong position in the upcoming festive window, thus being a tough contender for the rest of the year’s collections.

Also Read: Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Day 1 Box Office Collection : Kartik Aaryan–Ananya Panday Film Overshadowed By Dhurandhar Christmas Debut Battle