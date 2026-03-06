MasterChef 2026 Winner: Nagpur Brothers Ajinkya, Vikram Gandhe Win The Grand Cookery Show, Take Home Rs 25 Lakh Cash Prize

The ninth season of MasterChef India has come to an incredible end. For the first time, the trophy isn’t going to just one person. It has been won by Ajinkya Gandhe and Vikram Gandhe, the talented brothers from Nagpur, who have officially been crowned the winners of the season.

Nagpur Brothers Impress With Orange City Inspired Dessert in MasterChef Final

The grand finale was a high-pressure showdown between the Gandhe brothers and Pooja Kashyap. The brothers stood out throughout the season for their ability to work as a team. They were known for blending traditional Maharashtrian flavors with modern cooking techniques. In the final challenge, they made a dish which blew the judges away. It was a complex “Orange City” inspired dessert that paid homage to their hometown, Nagpur.

The judges of the show, Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and Pooja Dhingra, were full of praise. Chef Ranveer Brar noted, “What Ajinkya and Vikram brought to this kitchen wasn’t just food; it was a story of brotherhood and precision. They have redefined what team cooking looks like.” When their names were announced as the winners, the brothers were visibly emotional. They didn’t just win the title and the iconic golden apron; they also took home a massive cash prize of ₹25 lakh and a chance to feature their recipes in a top-tier global magazine.

Emotional Victory Speech For Family And Hometown

Speaking about their victory, Ajinkya said, “We came here with a dream to show the world the flavors of Nagpur. To win this together is a feeling I cannot put into words.” Vikram added, “This trophy belongs to our parents who supported our crazy idea of entering as a duo. MasterChef has changed our lives forever.”

The season was a rollercoaster of emotions, but the Gandhe brothers proved that “two heads and four hands are better than one.”

Also Read: When And Where To Watch War Machine In India: Alan Ritchson Leads Explosive Sci-Fi Action Thriller Where Soldiers Face Otherworldly Threats