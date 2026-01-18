Mastiii 4 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch, Streaming Platform, Date, Cast and What to Expect

Mastiii 4, the fourth and final movie of the Masti series, which is also a bit naughty, got a direct OTT delivery instead of being shown in theatres because of the not-so-good hype around it and the decision was made to bring back Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani in the role of playful husbands who are constantly seeking thrills in their marriages. Milap Zaveri is the director at the helm of this enticing film, and it is the adult-themed roller-coaster ride of chaos and fun with characters played by Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoorm and the very popular and attractive Nargis Fakhri and Elnaaz Norouzi.​

Release Details

Mastiii 4 starts on ZEE5 only on January 23, 2026, and even though it flopped in cinemas in November 2025 (₹19 crore worldwide vs. ₹40 crore budget), the movie premiere coincides with post-theatrical windows. It is in Hindi with subtitles, and access is from 12 PM IST; a ZEE5 subscription (₹99/month plans) is all it takes. Trailers are giving hints about the tragicomic turn of “Love Visa” antics.​

Plot and Cast

Three wives are sick and tired of their husbands, and the men, Amar (Riteish), Meet (Vivek), and Prem (Aftab), ask for a week’s ‘freedom’ from their wives, thus creating complications in the bedroom, throwing up mix-ups, and, most amusingly, causing Masti the chaos. The support of Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Rohit Singh, along with Shreya Sharma, adds to the laughs, and the double-entendre fest continues just like in 2004’s original hit but with edgier VFX and innuendos.​

Why Watch on OTT?

Theatrical mishap, which was blamed on weak scripts, couldn’t bring back the genre; however, the OTT fit the guilty-pleasure vibe for home laughs. The audience should be ready for item songs by Meet Bros, chaotic chases, and the franchise tropes that the fans want. ZEE5’s global reach is a niche for the overseas audiences who have missed the release on November 21.​

Buzz and Expectations

Sceptics are saying the streaming service will be the saviour of the movie amid the January OTT floods like Taskaree, so post-Great Grand Masti, in the scenario is like that. The stars’ charisma and Zaveri’s pulp humour may lead to memes, and the weekend can be spent reviving nostalgic bedroom farces.

