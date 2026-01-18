Ram Charan Goes Into Beast Mode Ahead Of Telugu Sports Drama ‘Peddi’ Shoot; Exclusive Look REVEALED

Peddi: Actor Ram Charan has revealed his intense physical preparation for his role in the upcoming rural sports action drama Peddi, offering fans an exclusive glimpse into his transformation. Known for his dedication to character immersion, Charan is working closely with director Buchi Babu Sana as the production ramps up for its next shooting schedule.

The film, set to release on March 27, 2026, has already generated significant buzz in the Indian film industry, thanks to its robust ensemble cast and high-octane sports action theme.

Exclusive Look: Ram Charan’s Workout Transformation

In a recent Instagram post, Charan shared a photograph highlighting his bulked-up physique, reflecting the physical demands of his character. The post, captioned, “Fired up. Working in silence. Ready for the next challenge @Peddimovie,” quickly went viral, garnering widespread attention on social media.

Fans have praised his dedication, sparking conversations about the lengths actors go to for physically demanding roles in contemporary Indian cinema.

Star-Studded Cast And High-Profile Production

The film features Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead, supported by actors Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyyendu Sharma, and Boman Irani. The musical score is being composed by AR Rahman, further amplifying the film’s creative appeal.

Produced by Vriddhi Cinemas, Peddi is shaping up to be one of the major releases of 2026. The combination of a high-profile cast, acclaimed director, and celebrated music composer has generated early excitement, with every update from the set being closely followed by fans and media alike.

ALSO READ: Who Is Mandhira Kapur Smith? Sunjay Kapur’s Sister And Award-Winning Entrepreneur Supporting Karisma Kapoor Since The Start Of Estate Dispute