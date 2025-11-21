LIVE TV
Mastiii 4 X Review: Riteish-Vivek-Aftab Return With Wild Laughter Riot, But One Big Twist Leaves Fans Divided

Mastiii 4 X Review: Mastiii 4 delivers solid laughs thanks to Riteish, Vivek, and Aftab’s strong chemistry, but the film struggles with a repetitive plot and weak pacing. Twitter users enjoy the humour yet feel the second half loses energy, making it a fun but flawed addition to the franchise.

Mastiii 4 Review: Fun Laughs, Familiar Flaws (Pc: X)
Mastiii 4 Review: Fun Laughs, Familiar Flaws (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: November 21, 2025 14:11:52 IST

Mastiii 4 X Review: For the followers of the Masti series, the much-anticipated ride now gets to its destination as the movie Mastizaade 4 is out in theaters, infusing another shot of adult comedy and riotous laughter in viewers. It revives the trio of Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani again and sets out to bring forth the same mix of witty dialogue and silly scenes that the series is famous for. 

The very first reactions on X reveal that the movie certainly has the primary goal accomplished: that is, to make the audience laugh. The tweets that go around are mostly appreciating the natural chemistry of the three lead actors, commenting that their comedic timing is still flawless.

However, there are also online chats that are not entirely negative; a large contingent of people who have viewed the movie claim that although the humor is very powerful in spots, the storyline is still using the same old tricks and, at the same time, has pacing problems that lead some of the audience to think that the latter part of the film is losing breathe. 

Mastiii 4 Chemistry of Comedians

The Masti series has always had the unshakeable power of the main actors’ interaction, and the fourth movie in the series takes the same formula to its advantage. Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani take their roles again and create hilarious on-screen synergy with their long-time experience. Users on Twitter pointed out certain scenes where their combined improvisation appeared to raise the bar of the material.



One frequently mentioned comment remarked how Deshmukh’s lively reactions and Oberoi’s deadpan delivery are still the core of the humor. The rapport created by the actors is a very important factor because it is the unaffected characteristic that lures the viewers back to the series, guaranteeing that the initial promise of laughter is fulfilled no matter how weak the story is. Their chemistry is often singled out as one of the factors that made the film visual.



Mastiii 4 Script Pacing and Plot

The main performances are the ones getting the kudos, but the Tweet storm still gets the script as the main point of contention. The audience has no doubt that the initial moments of the film were a quickfire joke sequence and full of energy right until the end. What is the main issue? The matter very often encountered by the audience of humorless sequels the screen writing of good quality has to be sustained for the whole film.

Some users reported their dissatisfaction that the second part of the film appeared to be wandering around, resorting to just repeating the same kinds of jokes and having an unnecessarily complicated climax. 

The best moments of the film are the consistently delivered funny parts, but the overall narrative is deemed weak, which accounts for the “but…” to the overall review: it gives out laughs while not being able to hold a tight and engaging narrative over its whole duration.

First published on: Nov 21, 2025 2:05 PM IST
QUICK LINKS