Home > Entertainment > 'May Disagree With The Politics Of It': Here's Why Hrithik Roshan Was Forced To Rewrite His Dhurandhar Review

'May Disagree With The Politics Of It': Here's Why Hrithik Roshan Was Forced To Rewrite His Dhurandhar Review

Hrithik Roshan: Actor Hrithik Roshan’s decision to issue two separate reviews for the film Dhurandhar has ignited a wider conversation about the intense scrutiny surrounding modern cinema especially when films sit at the intersection of politics and popular culture. In his initial post, Hrithik applauded the film’s storytelling and technical finesse but noted that he “may disagree with the politics of it”

'May Disagree With The Politics Of It': Here's Why Hrithik Roshan Was Forced To Rewrite His Dhurandhar Review

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: December 11, 2025 17:50:51 IST

‘May Disagree With The Politics Of It’: Here’s Why Hrithik Roshan Was Forced To Rewrite His Dhurandhar Review

Hrithik Roshan: Actor Hrithik Roshan’s decision to issue two separate reviews for the film Dhurandhar has ignited a wider conversation about the intense scrutiny surrounding modern cinema especially when films sit at the intersection of politics and popular culture.

Mixed Review Triggers Backlash

In his initial post, Hrithik applauded the film’s storytelling and technical finesse but noted that he “may disagree with the politics of it.” This straightforward, balanced observation, praising the craft while distancing himself from the ideological tone, quickly turned into a flashpoint online.

Trolls accused him of inconsistency, while some users even dragged his partner Saba Azad into the controversy. The criticism became so heated that Hrithik returned with a second post, reiterating that he appreciated the artistry but disagreed with the filmmaker’s political stance, a personal opinion that, he implied, should be allowed without hostility. 

A Reflection Of A Larger Cultural Divide

The uproar goes far beyond one actor’s critique. It highlights a growing trend: films with strong political undertones are no longer just movies, they become ideological battlegrounds. In today’s hyper-polarised climate, a film like Dhurandhar is instantly judged through political lenses, often overshadowing its cinematic value.

For celebrities, navigating this landscape has become a tightrope walk. Had Hrithik avoided mentioning the politics, he risked being labelled complicit. By voicing disagreement, he invited backlash. Either way, neutrality was no longer an option.

Social Media Pressure On Public Voices

Hrithik’s second post reads less like a casual review and more like damage control, a reminder that even A-listers are not shielded from the relentless “court of public opinion.” The episode underscores a troubling reality: today, even a simple artistic opinion can spiral into a controversy. If a top-tier star like Hrithik Roshan feels compelled to clarify his views twice, the pressure on independent critics and reviewers, who lack such influence or protection is hard to imagine.

ALSO READ: The Art Of Going Instagram Official: From Katy Perry-Justin Trudeau To Dua Lipa-Callum Turner, What Drives Celebrity Couples To Announce Their Love Online

First published on: Dec 11, 2025 5:50 PM IST
‘May Disagree With The Politics Of It’: Here’s Why Hrithik Roshan Was Forced To Rewrite His Dhurandhar Review

‘May Disagree With The Politics Of It’: Here’s Why Hrithik Roshan Was Forced To Rewrite His Dhurandhar Review
‘May Disagree With The Politics Of It’: Here’s Why Hrithik Roshan Was Forced To Rewrite His Dhurandhar Review
‘May Disagree With The Politics Of It’: Here’s Why Hrithik Roshan Was Forced To Rewrite His Dhurandhar Review
‘May Disagree With The Politics Of It’: Here’s Why Hrithik Roshan Was Forced To Rewrite His Dhurandhar Review

QUICK LINKS