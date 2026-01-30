LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Mayasabha X Review: Jaaved Jafferi's Deadly Look Shines In Twisted Hall Of Illusions, Slow Dark Thriller Tests Patience Of Fans

Mayasabha X Review: Jaaved Jafferi’s Deadly Look Shines In Twisted Hall Of Illusions, Slow Dark Thriller Tests Patience Of Fans

Mayasabha: The Hall of Illusion earns mixed reactions as its striking visuals and gothic mood impress, but the slow narrative tests patience. Jaaved Jafferi delivers a career-best performance in this psychological thriller set inside a decaying Mumbai cinema.

Mayasabha: The Hall of Illusion Review — A Haunting Slow-Burn Powered by Jaaved Jafferi
Mayasabha: The Hall of Illusion Review — A Haunting Slow-Burn Powered by Jaaved Jafferi

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: January 30, 2026 16:07:02 IST

Mayasabha X Review: Jaaved Jafferi's Deadly Look Shines In Twisted Hall Of Illusions, Slow Dark Thriller Tests Patience Of Fans

The psychological thriller Mayasabha: The Hall of Illusion, which finally opened in theaters after a long wait, has received mixed reactions from audiences who share their opinions on X (formerly Twitter).

The film takes place in a rundown Mumbai cinema hall, which shows the story of Parmeshwar Khanna, a former producer who spends a night with his son that starts when they hear about hidden gold.

The film presents visual excellence through its atmospheric dread and gothic production design, but its slow-moving story development has caused different reactions among viewers.

The movie presents a disturbing study of human delusion, but its “slow-burn” experimental format demands particular audience endurance, which mainstream viewers will find difficult, according to early audience reviews.

Psychological Depth and Performance Brilliance

The film’s greatest strength comes from Jaaved Jaaferi, who delivers a performance as Parmeshwar Khanna that users describe as his most important career work. Jaaferi demonstrates his full range of acting abilities by playing a character who experiences extreme fear while he lives with his past and his vanishing kingdom.

X is abuzz with praise for his ability to command the screen through long, dialogue-heavy sequences that anchor the film’s moral complexity.

Mayasabha X Review: Jaaved Jafferi’s Deadly Look Shines In Twisted Hall Of Illusions, Slow Dark Thriller Tests Patience Of Fans

Mohammad Samad performs as Vasu with magnetic skills that portray the teenage character’s pure and needy nature, who suffers from his father’s obsessive behavior. The chemistry between this small ensemble, including Veena Jamkar and Deepak Damle, turns the single-location setting into a high-stakes chessboard of manipulation and psychological warfare.

Atmospheric Mastery Amidst Narrative Stagnation

The Mayasabha movie establishes a new standard for Indian independent filmmaking through its technical achievements in cinematography and production design. Cinematographer Kuldeep Mamania uses thick fog and amber-hued lighting to create a new character from the ruined theater, which he describes as a “hall of illusion.”



The film encounters its most severe criticism through its construction of a complete world that exists beyond the main story. The second act of the film stops moving forward because its screenplay keeps repeating the same emotional moments. 

First published on: Jan 30, 2026 4:07 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Tags: Jaaved Jafferi performanceMayasabha reviewMayasabha The Hall of Illusion

Mayasabha X Review: Jaaved Jafferi’s Deadly Look Shines In Twisted Hall Of Illusions, Slow Dark Thriller Tests Patience Of Fans

QUICK LINKS