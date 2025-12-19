LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu Andy Byron Bastian aircraft crash Arab countries Hyderabad Lulu Mall Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu Andy Byron Bastian aircraft crash Arab countries Hyderabad Lulu Mall Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu Andy Byron Bastian aircraft crash Arab countries Hyderabad Lulu Mall Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu Andy Byron Bastian aircraft crash Arab countries Hyderabad Lulu Mall
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu Andy Byron Bastian aircraft crash Arab countries Hyderabad Lulu Mall Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu Andy Byron Bastian aircraft crash Arab countries Hyderabad Lulu Mall Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu Andy Byron Bastian aircraft crash Arab countries Hyderabad Lulu Mall Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu Andy Byron Bastian aircraft crash Arab countries Hyderabad Lulu Mall
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Mission Impossible Star Tom Cruise Unveils Teaser For His New Film ‘Digger’; Check Out Release Date, Cast, And Key Deets

Mission Impossible Star Tom Cruise Unveils Teaser For His New Film ‘Digger’; Check Out Release Date, Cast, And Key Deets

Tom Cruise Digger: Tom Cruise has surprised fans by unveiling the first glimpse of his upcoming film Digger, a project that marks a sharp departure from the high-octane action roles he is best known for. The movie is directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu, the Oscar-winning filmmaker behind The Revenant and Birdman.

Mission Impossible Star Tom Cruise Unveils Teaser For His New Film 'Digger'; Check Out Release Date, Cast, And Key Deets (Image Credits: X)
Mission Impossible Star Tom Cruise Unveils Teaser For His New Film 'Digger'; Check Out Release Date, Cast, And Key Deets (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: December 19, 2025 03:09:19 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Mission Impossible Star Tom Cruise Unveils Teaser For His New Film ‘Digger’; Check Out Release Date, Cast, And Key Deets

Tom Cruise Digger: Tom Cruise has surprised fans by unveiling the first glimpse of his upcoming film Digger, a project that marks a sharp departure from the high-octane action roles he is best known for. The film is directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu, the Oscar-winning filmmaker behind The Revenant and Birdman.

You Might Be Interested In

On Thursday, Cruise shared a brief teaser and title announcement, with Warner Bros. billing the film as “a comedy of catastrophic proportions.” The early look hints at an offbeat tone far removed from the Mission: Impossible franchise.

A Teaser That Raises More Questions Than Answers

The short teaser offers little insight into the storyline but leans heavily into surreal imagery. Cruise is seen dancing with a shovel, kneeling before it at one point, and later standing atop a fence overlooking what appears to be an ocean-side boardwalk.

Sporting a deliberately dishevelled appearance, complete with cowboy boots and athletic shorts, Cruise’s character appears oddly fixated on the shovel, suggesting an eccentric persona. The sequence unfolds to the sound of Gorillaz’s “O Green World,” reinforcing the teaser’s unconventional mood.

Sharing the clip on X, Cruise captioned the post with an enthusiastic, “Let’s f**ing go!”

Cruise’s First Comedy In Over A Decade

In Digger, Cruise plays Digger Rockwell, described as “the most powerful man in the world.” According to Warner Bros., the character launches into a desperate race to convince humanity that he is its saviour, even as the catastrophe he has unleashed threatens total destruction.

The film marks Cruise’s first full-fledged comedy role since 2010’s Knight and Day, making it a notable shift in his filmography.

Star-Studded Cast And Release Details

The ensemble cast includes Sandra Hüller, Jesse Plemons, John Goodman, Riz Ahmed, Michael Stuhlbarg, Sophie Wilde, and Emma D’Arcy, adding further intrigue to the ambitious project.

Key Details At A Glance

Title: Digger

Director: Alejandro González Iñárritu

Genre: Comedy

Release Date: October 2, 2026

Studio: Warner Bros.

With its cryptic teaser, acclaimed director, and Cruise stepping into unfamiliar territory, Digger is already shaping up to be one of the most talked-about releases on the horizon.

READ MORE: Shilpa Shetty Denies Income Tax Raid At Her House Amid Bastian Probe And Fraud Allegations; Shares Cryptic IG Post

First published on: Dec 19, 2025 3:09 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Alejandro Gonzalez InarrituDiggerDigger movieDigger teaser outhome-hero-pos-8mission impossibletom cruiseTom Cruise Digger

RELATED News

What Are The Legal Cases Shilpa Shetty And Raj Kundra Are Dealing With? Everything Explained As Her Bastian Restaurant Gets Raided

What Is Kumar Sanu’s Net Worth In 2025? A Look At Bollywood Singer’s Relationship With Kunickaa Sadanand Amid His Legal Battle With Ex-Wife

‘Emily in Paris’ Season 5: When Does Her Work Visa Actually Expire? All The Possible Scenarios Explained

Emily In Paris Season 5 Ending Explained: Does Emily Pick Gabriel, Alfie, Or Someone New As Her Forever Love? The Twist Will Leave You Shocked

Security Gaps And Poor Management Exposed: Who Is Responsible When A Celebrity Gets Mobbed? A Look At Nidhhi Agerwal’s Case

LATEST NEWS

NASCAR Driver Greg Biffle, Wife Cristina Gusso, And Two Children Killed In North Carolina Plane Crash; Netizens Mourn Legend’s Loss

‘I Made A Bad Decision’: Astronomer HR Head Kristin Cabot Breaks Silence After ‘Coldplay Kiss Cam’ Controversy

What Is Perpetual Licensing And Uniform Testing? Why India Has Proposed It | Explained

Private Jet Owned By NASCAR Driver Greg Biffle Crashes While Landing At North Carolina Airport; 5 Killed

EXCLUSIVE | ‘The way he guided the team and…’: Domestic Star Virat Singh Showers Praise On Captain Ishan Kishan After Jharkhand Crowned SMAT Champions

Who Is Anurag Dwivedi, And Why Has ED Raided YouTuber Residences In Uttar Pradesh? Here’s What You Need To Know As His Lamborghini, Mercedes Are Seized

Ishan Kishan Smashes 45-Ball Century In SMAT Final, Equals Abhishek Sharma, Breaks MS Dhoni’s Six-Hitting Record

What Is A Good Credit Score For Personal Loan? Here’s How Credit Score Is Calculated But Take Care Of Factors That Impact Your Rating

Caught On Camera: MS Dhoni Wearing A Watch And Fitness Band Clears Airport Security, Internet Fumes Over ‘Why No Frisking For VIPs?’

Frozen Assets, Hot Disputes: How Russia Could Take The EU To Court Over Ukraine Reparations Loan

Mission Impossible Star Tom Cruise Unveils Teaser For His New Film ‘Digger’; Check Out Release Date, Cast, And Key Deets

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mission Impossible Star Tom Cruise Unveils Teaser For His New Film ‘Digger’; Check Out Release Date, Cast, And Key Deets

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mission Impossible Star Tom Cruise Unveils Teaser For His New Film ‘Digger’; Check Out Release Date, Cast, And Key Deets
Mission Impossible Star Tom Cruise Unveils Teaser For His New Film ‘Digger’; Check Out Release Date, Cast, And Key Deets
Mission Impossible Star Tom Cruise Unveils Teaser For His New Film ‘Digger’; Check Out Release Date, Cast, And Key Deets
Mission Impossible Star Tom Cruise Unveils Teaser For His New Film ‘Digger’; Check Out Release Date, Cast, And Key Deets

QUICK LINKS