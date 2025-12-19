Mission Impossible Star Tom Cruise Unveils Teaser For His New Film ‘Digger’; Check Out Release Date, Cast, And Key Deets

Tom Cruise Digger: Tom Cruise has surprised fans by unveiling the first glimpse of his upcoming film Digger, a project that marks a sharp departure from the high-octane action roles he is best known for. The film is directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu, the Oscar-winning filmmaker behind The Revenant and Birdman.

On Thursday, Cruise shared a brief teaser and title announcement, with Warner Bros. billing the film as “a comedy of catastrophic proportions.” The early look hints at an offbeat tone far removed from the Mission: Impossible franchise.

A Teaser That Raises More Questions Than Answers

The short teaser offers little insight into the storyline but leans heavily into surreal imagery. Cruise is seen dancing with a shovel, kneeling before it at one point, and later standing atop a fence overlooking what appears to be an ocean-side boardwalk.

First teaser for Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s new film ‘DIGGER’, starring Tom Cruise The comedy follows the most powerful man in the world who tries to prove he is humanity’s savior before his own disaster destroys everything In theaters on October 2, 2026 pic.twitter.com/EKdUYXSnvU — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) December 18, 2025

Sporting a deliberately dishevelled appearance, complete with cowboy boots and athletic shorts, Cruise’s character appears oddly fixated on the shovel, suggesting an eccentric persona. The sequence unfolds to the sound of Gorillaz’s “O Green World,” reinforcing the teaser’s unconventional mood.

Sharing the clip on X, Cruise captioned the post with an enthusiastic, “Let’s f**ing go!”

Introducing… DIGGER. A comedy of catastrophic proportions from director Alejandro G. Iñárritu. Only in theaters October 2026. pic.twitter.com/6Ree8GbvBW — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) December 18, 2025

Cruise’s First Comedy In Over A Decade

In Digger, Cruise plays Digger Rockwell, described as “the most powerful man in the world.” According to Warner Bros., the character launches into a desperate race to convince humanity that he is its saviour, even as the catastrophe he has unleashed threatens total destruction.

The film marks Cruise’s first full-fledged comedy role since 2010’s Knight and Day, making it a notable shift in his filmography.

Star-Studded Cast And Release Details

The ensemble cast includes Sandra Hüller, Jesse Plemons, John Goodman, Riz Ahmed, Michael Stuhlbarg, Sophie Wilde, and Emma D’Arcy, adding further intrigue to the ambitious project.

Key Details At A Glance

Title: Digger

Director: Alejandro González Iñárritu

Genre: Comedy

Release Date: October 2, 2026

Studio: Warner Bros.

With its cryptic teaser, acclaimed director, and Cruise stepping into unfamiliar territory, Digger is already shaping up to be one of the most talked-about releases on the horizon.

READ MORE: Shilpa Shetty Denies Income Tax Raid At Her House Amid Bastian Probe And Fraud Allegations; Shares Cryptic IG Post