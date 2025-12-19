LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Andy Byron Bastian aircraft crash Arab countries Epstein scandal names Hyderabad Lulu Mall Imran Khan Andy Byron Bastian aircraft crash Arab countries Epstein scandal names Hyderabad Lulu Mall Imran Khan Andy Byron Bastian aircraft crash Arab countries Epstein scandal names Hyderabad Lulu Mall Imran Khan Andy Byron Bastian aircraft crash Arab countries Epstein scandal names Hyderabad Lulu Mall Imran Khan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Andy Byron Bastian aircraft crash Arab countries Epstein scandal names Hyderabad Lulu Mall Imran Khan Andy Byron Bastian aircraft crash Arab countries Epstein scandal names Hyderabad Lulu Mall Imran Khan Andy Byron Bastian aircraft crash Arab countries Epstein scandal names Hyderabad Lulu Mall Imran Khan Andy Byron Bastian aircraft crash Arab countries Epstein scandal names Hyderabad Lulu Mall Imran Khan
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Shilpa Shetty Denies Income Tax Raid At Her House Amid Bastian Probe And Fraud Allegations; Shares Cryptic IG Post

Shilpa Shetty Denies Income Tax Raid At Her House Amid Bastian Probe And Fraud Allegations; Shares Cryptic IG Post

Shilpa Shetty: Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s legal team has denied reports claiming that the Income Tax Department conducted a raid at her Mumbai residence, clarifying that no such action took place at the home she shares with husband Raj Kundra. Several media outlets on Thursday reported that IT officials had raided the couple’s residence. However, the actor’s lawyer dismissed these claims as inaccurate.

Shilpa Shetty Denies Income Tax Raid At Her House Amid Bastian Probe And Fraud Allegations; Shares Cryptic IG Post (Pic Credits: Instagram)
Shilpa Shetty Denies Income Tax Raid At Her House Amid Bastian Probe And Fraud Allegations; Shares Cryptic IG Post (Pic Credits: Instagram)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: December 19, 2025 00:58:33 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Shilpa Shetty Denies Income Tax Raid At Her House Amid Bastian Probe And Fraud Allegations; Shares Cryptic IG Post

Shilpa Shetty: Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s legal team has denied reports claiming that the Income Tax Department conducted a raid at her Mumbai residence, clarifying that no such action took place at the home she shares with husband Raj Kundra. Several media outlets on Thursday reported that IT officials had raided the couple’s residence. However, the actor’s lawyer dismissed these claims as inaccurate.

You Might Be Interested In

‘No Raid, Only Routine Verification,’ Says Lawyer

In an official statement, advocate Prashant Patil, representing Shetty, said the Income Tax Department was only carrying out a routine follow-up verification.

“On behalf of my client, Mrs. Shilpa Shetty Kundra, I confirm that there is no Income Tax ‘raid’ of any nature against her. What is being conducted is a routine verification by income tax officials,” the statement said.

Patil also warned that linking this verification to the ongoing Economic Offences Wing (EOW) case was misleading and legally untenable.

“Anyone who has mischievously suggested that these developments are connected to the EOW case will face legal consequences before the appropriate court,” he added.

Actress Earlier Denied Cheating Allegations

Earlier, Shilpa Shetty had publicly denied allegations related to the ₹60 crore fraud and cheating case, after reports surfaced about the Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing invoking Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code against her and Raj Kundra.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the actor termed the allegations “baseless and motivated” and said the matter was being wrongly portrayed as criminal.

She stated that a quashing petition has already been filed before the Bombay High Court and that the couple has fully cooperated with investigators. She also urged the media to exercise restraint, noting that the case is sub judice.

Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram Story

Shilpa Shetty's IG Story

Shilpa Shetty's IG Story

About The ₹60 Crore Fraud Case

The case was registered by the Mumbai Police EOW following a complaint by businessman Deepak Kothari, who alleged that between 2015 and 2023, he invested nearly ₹60 crore in Best Deal TV Pvt. Ltd., a company associated with the couple.

According to the FIR, the funds were allegedly diverted and not repaid despite repeated demands. Shetty and Kundra have denied any criminal intent, maintaining that the dispute is civil in nature, stemming from business losses and subsequent insolvency proceedings.

The Bombay High Court has issued certain directions related to the case, including those concerning travel. The investigation remains ongoing, and no conviction has been recorded so far.

READ MORE: What Are The Legal Cases Shilpa Shetty And Raj Kundra Are Dealing With? Everything Explained As Her Bastian Restaurant Gets Raided

First published on: Dec 19, 2025 12:58 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: BastianBollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundrahome-hero-pos-9Income Tax RaidRaj Kundrashilpa shettyShilpa Shetty Kundra

RELATED News

What Is Kumar Sanu’s Net Worth In 2025? A Look At Bollywood Singer’s Relationship With Kunickaa Sadanand Amid His Legal Battle With Ex-Wife

‘Emily in Paris’ Season 5: When Does Her Work Visa Actually Expire? All The Possible Scenarios Explained

Emily In Paris Season 5 Ending Explained: Does Emily Pick Gabriel, Alfie, Or Someone New As Her Forever Love? The Twist Will Leave You Shocked

Security Gaps And Poor Management Exposed: Who Is Responsible When A Celebrity Gets Mobbed? A Look At Nidhhi Agerwal’s Case

‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’ Trailer Out: Kartik–Ananya’s Rom-Com Wins Hearts, Fans Say ‘Itna Action Dekh Liya Tha, Finally ek…’

LATEST NEWS

Shilpa Shetty Denies Income Tax Raid At Her House Amid Bastian Probe And Fraud Allegations; Shares Cryptic IG Post

What Is Perpetual Licensing And Uniform Testing? Why India Has Proposed It | Explained

Private Jet Owned By NASCAR Driver Greg Biffle Crashes While Landing At North Carolina Airport; 5 Killed

EXCLUSIVE | ‘The way he guided the team and…’: Domestic Star Virat Singh Showers Praise On Captain Ishan Kishan After Jharkhand Crowned SMAT Champions

Who Is Anurag Dwivedi, And Why Has ED Raided YouTuber Residences In Uttar Pradesh? Here’s What You Need To Know As His Lamborghini, Mercedes Are Seized

Ishan Kishan Smashes 45-Ball Century In SMAT Final, Equals Abhishek Sharma, Breaks MS Dhoni’s Six-Hitting Record

What Is A Good Credit Score For Personal Loan? Here’s How Credit Score Is Calculated But Take Care Of Factors That Impact Your Rating

Caught On Camera: MS Dhoni Wearing A Watch And Fitness Band Clears Airport Security, Internet Fumes Over ‘Why No Frisking For VIPs?’

Frozen Assets, Hot Disputes: How Russia Could Take The EU To Court Over Ukraine Reparations Loan

The Rise of Smart Scaffolding: How Translite Scaffolding Is Engineering Safer, Faster Construction Systems

Shilpa Shetty Denies Income Tax Raid At Her House Amid Bastian Probe And Fraud Allegations; Shares Cryptic IG Post

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Shilpa Shetty Denies Income Tax Raid At Her House Amid Bastian Probe And Fraud Allegations; Shares Cryptic IG Post

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Shilpa Shetty Denies Income Tax Raid At Her House Amid Bastian Probe And Fraud Allegations; Shares Cryptic IG Post
Shilpa Shetty Denies Income Tax Raid At Her House Amid Bastian Probe And Fraud Allegations; Shares Cryptic IG Post
Shilpa Shetty Denies Income Tax Raid At Her House Amid Bastian Probe And Fraud Allegations; Shares Cryptic IG Post
Shilpa Shetty Denies Income Tax Raid At Her House Amid Bastian Probe And Fraud Allegations; Shares Cryptic IG Post

QUICK LINKS