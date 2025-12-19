Shilpa Shetty Denies Income Tax Raid At Her House Amid Bastian Probe And Fraud Allegations; Shares Cryptic IG Post

Shilpa Shetty: Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s legal team has denied reports claiming that the Income Tax Department conducted a raid at her Mumbai residence, clarifying that no such action took place at the home she shares with husband Raj Kundra. Several media outlets on Thursday reported that IT officials had raided the couple’s residence. However, the actor’s lawyer dismissed these claims as inaccurate.

‘No Raid, Only Routine Verification,’ Says Lawyer

In an official statement, advocate Prashant Patil, representing Shetty, said the Income Tax Department was only carrying out a routine follow-up verification.

“On behalf of my client, Mrs. Shilpa Shetty Kundra, I confirm that there is no Income Tax ‘raid’ of any nature against her. What is being conducted is a routine verification by income tax officials,” the statement said.

Patil also warned that linking this verification to the ongoing Economic Offences Wing (EOW) case was misleading and legally untenable.

“Anyone who has mischievously suggested that these developments are connected to the EOW case will face legal consequences before the appropriate court,” he added.

Actress Earlier Denied Cheating Allegations

Earlier, Shilpa Shetty had publicly denied allegations related to the ₹60 crore fraud and cheating case, after reports surfaced about the Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing invoking Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code against her and Raj Kundra.

Taking to Instagram Stories, the actor termed the allegations “baseless and motivated” and said the matter was being wrongly portrayed as criminal.

She stated that a quashing petition has already been filed before the Bombay High Court and that the couple has fully cooperated with investigators. She also urged the media to exercise restraint, noting that the case is sub judice.

Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram Story

About The ₹60 Crore Fraud Case

The case was registered by the Mumbai Police EOW following a complaint by businessman Deepak Kothari, who alleged that between 2015 and 2023, he invested nearly ₹60 crore in Best Deal TV Pvt. Ltd., a company associated with the couple.

According to the FIR, the funds were allegedly diverted and not repaid despite repeated demands. Shetty and Kundra have denied any criminal intent, maintaining that the dispute is civil in nature, stemming from business losses and subsequent insolvency proceedings.

The Bombay High Court has issued certain directions related to the case, including those concerning travel. The investigation remains ongoing, and no conviction has been recorded so far.

