What Are The Legal Cases Shilpa Shetty And Raj Kundra Are Dealing With? Everything Explained As Her Bastian Restaurant Gets Raided

Shilpa Shetty Raj Kundra: Actor Shilpa Shetty and her businessman husband Raj Kundra have been booked for cheating in connection with a ₹60 crore fraud case, following an expanded probe by the Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW). The charge was added after investigators reviewed evidence linked to a complaint filed by Mumbai-based businessman Deepak Kothari, who alleges he was duped in a loan-cum-investment deal involving the couple.

According to a statement issued by Kothari’s legal team, the EOW found sufficient material during its investigation to invoke Section 420 (cheating) of the IPC, widening the scope of the case.

What The ₹60 Crore Fraud Case Is All About

The FIR was registered on August 14 against Shetty and Kundra, who were directors of the now-defunct Best Deal TV Private Limited, a home shopping and online retail venture.

Kothari has alleged that between 2015 and 2023, he was induced to invest nearly ₹60 crore in the company for business expansion. However, the funds were allegedly diverted for personal use instead of legitimate business purposes.

During questioning, Kundra reportedly stated that part of the amount was paid as professional fees to actors Bipasha Basu and Neha Dhupia. He has also claimed that the company suffered heavy losses following demonetisation in 2016, leading to a financial crisis and an inability to repay borrowed funds.

Possible ED Probe And Asset Attachment

The complainant’s lawyers have said they plan to approach the Enforcement Directorate (ED), seeking a money-laundering probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). They are expected to request the tracing, seizure, and attachment of assets allegedly linked to the case.

Authorities had earlier issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against the couple to prevent overseas travel during the investigation. The matter is currently under active scrutiny, with further questioning likely.

Other Legal Issues Involving the Couple

Apart from the fraud case, Raj Kundra was arrested in 2021 in connection with an alleged pornography production and distribution racket. He was taken into custody by the Mumbai Crime Branch over claims that adult content was produced and streamed through mobile applications. Shilpa Shetty was not named as an accused in that case, but the controversy drew widespread attention.

Separately, FIRs have also been registered against Bastian, a restaurant chain linked to Shetty, for alleged regulatory and operational violations, including operating beyond permitted hours at its Bengaluru outlet. These cases are procedural in nature and unrelated to the fraud investigation.

Past Legal Controversy

In 2006, Shilpa Shetty was named in an obscenity-related case after a Madurai court issued non-bailable warrants over alleged indecent photographs. The matter dates back nearly two decades and is not connected to her current legal troubles.

