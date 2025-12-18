What Is Kumar Sanu’s Net Worth In 2025? A Look At Bollywood Singer’s Relationship With Kunickaa Sadanand Amid His Legal Battle With Ex-Wife

Bollywood playback singer Sanu Kumar Bhattacharjee, or Kumar Sanu as he is commonly known, has filed a defamation suit against his former wife, and he is demanding an apology and compensation of 50 crores as a result of the supposed damage to his image.

A few publications, on the other hand, have reported that the amount is Rs. 30 lakhs.

It is also by way of an order seeking to restrain his ex-wife, Rita Bhattacharya, from uttering any statements or writing, which are defamatory of the person of Sanu and his family.

It also asks the ex-wife of Sanu Rita and other social media houses, which include Meta, to take down all the allegedly defamatory information which has already been posted on these sites.

Rita Bhattacharya also reportedly gave interviews to paparazzi outlets like Viral Bhayani and Film Window, where she had accused Kumar Sanu of mistreating her during her pregnancy, including withholding food, keeping her in the kitchen and refusing her medical attention.

The suit also mentions a consent clause in their divorce settlement of 2001, which was finalised in the Bandra Family Court, to the effect that neither would impugn the other in future.

Kumar Sanu’s marriage to Rita Bhattacharya

Kumar Sanu got married to Rita on November 18, 1986, but the marriage did not take long, seven years later, in 1994, the two parted ways. But the decree of the divorce of the Bandra Family Court was obtained only in 2001. That was followed by Sanu remarrying on February 16, 2001.

But 32 years later, Rita had an interview that was perceived to be blatant lies in the guise of telling the truth by Sanu in order to gain sympathy and slander him. This damaged his popularity and celebrity status, Sanu alleged.

When Kunickaa Sadanand opened up about her affair with married Kumar Sanu

In September 2025, the actress disclosed that she had been in a romantic relationship with the person and had kept it secret for almost thirty years. Although Kunickaa did not mention any names, it was thought by fans that the person she was talking about must have been a singer known as Kumar Sanu, with whom she had earlier confessed to dating way back in the 1990s.

Kunickaa told Etimes in an interview that he was not ashamed to admit that he was in a relationship with Kumar Sanu in 1993. At that moment, he was in a bad marriage and had moved out of his family home. It was good till it lasted.

She said, 25 years since we parted, and Sanuji has remarried and is happily staying with the family. We are respectful to each other, and I do not regret it. It is a closed chapter, and I am glad to be a single woman today.

What is Kumar Sanu’s net worth?

Kumar Sanu is an Indian playback singer with a relatively large net worth despite his long and impressive career spanning over three decades. Sanu, a renowned singer with a gorgeous voice and numerous hits on Bollywood albums, has earned himself a considerable wealth along with huge popularity.

Kumar Sanu has a net worth of millions based primarily on his profitable career as a playback singer, live performances and as a brand endorser. The success of Sanu in the business is due to his ability, hard work and continued attraction in the Indian music world.

According to 2025, Kumar Sanu net worth is estimated to be around 9 million. This amount is a reflection of his earnings in investments, playback singing, live performance, royalty, and commercial activities. Although he may not be as active in the Bollywood as he used to be, royalties and streaming presently generate revenue on his classic hits.

Kumar Sanu’s Childhood and Professional Life

Kedarnath Bhattacharya was born in Kolkata, India into a family of a shopkeeper in a family that had musical talent. Young Sanu had a great interest in music considering his father who was named Pashupati Bhattacharya, was a composer and a performer. He started his music career by serving small audience and neighbourhood gatherings.

Sanu moved to Mumbai, home of the Bollywood film industry, in the 1980s with his dream of being a playback singer. He overcame his early pains and financial constraints due to his undying commitment to music.

