Monalisa’s Bold Glam Looks Are Taking Bhojpuri Internet by Storm

Bhojpuri actress Monalisa isn’t just an actor, but she’s also carved a special place on the internet with her bold looks and glamorous outfits that always make headlines. Given that she has amassed a solid fan following and keeps sharing photos and videos on social media, we put together some of the most-talked-about bold glam looks of the actress.

7 Glam Looks of Bhojpuri Actress Monalisa That Deserve Attention

Right from sarees to casual vacation looks, you’ll find her adding the glam to glamorous with all of those looks.

1. Short skirt with a bold shirt

Monalisa styled a gingham mini skirt with a bold shirt, and while she left the first button undone, it added that oomph factor to the look. She chose to wear a crop shirt that added the X factor to the overall look, and completed it with a high half ponytail, a pair of tassel earrings and matched the heels to her skirt.

She always makes sure to look her hottest self, and well, these photos from what looks like an at-home photoshoot are quite the proof of the same. Her fans were left in awe of her style once again, and rightly so. She also opted for an equally all-out makeup look with her lipstick and the bold eyeliner being the highlight.

2. Off shoulder sweetheart neck top





One of her most recently talked about looks was another bold fit in a mini skirt with layers and an off-shoulder tube top featuring a sweetheart neck. The outfit was equal parts bold and stylish, offering a glimpse into her glam looks that everyone’s always looking out for. The boots and the stones on her top obviously added to the glam quotient while she gave quite an interesting colour combination of black and brown.

She pulled off the look rather smartly with red lipstick, making it all the stunning and did her hair into a half-up style. The earrings and her scintillating smile only made the fit look hotter, to say the least. She finished the look with a pair of small dangling earrings and a bracelet stack.

3. Crochet bralette with a dress







Monalisa proved that glam looks don’t always have to be bold as she paired a crochet bralette with a pretty blue dress, and she obviously looked as gorgeous as ever. Giving away major water baby vibes, she was a happy soul around the water and kept it casual but never without a dash of her classic boldness.

Right from the deep neck dress that complemented her bralette to the two high piggy tails she chose to do, and a rather simple makeup look, everything just fell into place. Monalisa also wore big white hoops and a pair of sunnies to give it that vacation twist, and well, it’s the only way to go, isn’t it? If Monalisa glam with a side of vacation was a look, then this’d be it!

4. Classic black and white







Once again, Monalisa knows how to keep it bold but never without her style quotient and this black shorts with a white crop top look is proof. While one would think of it as quite a simple look, it’s the bold neckline and the makeup that make this look work for the Bhojpuri actress. The tie-up detailing on the sides of the shorts definitely takes the oomph factor up a notch, and it screams not just bold but also ‘I am sexy, and I know it’, doesn’t it?

She wore a pair of earrings, and that’s the basics, but she added some colour with her makeup, including the hints of green in the eye and the pink lips, among other things. She even did her nails black and had a statement ring to finish the look. Quite an interesting combination, to say the least, isn’t it?

5. The simple monokini







Monalisa is a waterbaby because she looks like her happiest self around water bodies, but her style also reflects the same. This monokini may not be the most glamorous looks from her style files, but she just makes everything look glam, adding that oomph factor, while also serving looks, isn’t it?

It’s always the little things, and the way she chose to add a netted wrap around at the waist instead of opting for an overall cover-up is just one way to look at her bold choices when it comes to fashion. The simple pendant, braided hair, and subtle makeup are all just the right add-ons to the look, and they work.

6. Nothing like a saree







Sometimes, nothing does bold like a georgette or see-through saree, doesn’t it? And Monalisa opted for one of the prettiest greens when it came to her saree, with her collar-style blouse only adding to the stunning look she was looking at. A slightly low-cut neck for the blouse, with the collars, only feels like a bold choice that worked out well.

The light curls for the hair, a simple makeup look with desi jewellery all help bring the look together, and it’s a balanced act, to say the least.

7. Thigh-high slit







A skirt with a thigh-high slit and a bikini-style top to go with it is the kind of look for the pool that everyone loves, and that’s exactly what she did. It isn’t too OTT given that the outfit is pretty simple, but it is with the cuts and the other details that a bold look for the pool comes through rather nicely.

She also added the hat and kept it rather simple, to let that glam outfit of hers do the talking. Sometimes, the right kind of glam is knowing when not to overdo it, and Monalisa clearly knows.