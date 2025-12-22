LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Applauds Dhurandhar, Praises Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna for New-Age Storytelling

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: December 22, 2025 17:50:38 IST

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi is all praise for Ranveer Singh’s latest release ‘Dhurandhar’, describing the movie as a “new age cinema.”
Talking to her X, Priyanka Chaturvedi appreciated the performance of Akshaye Khanna and Ranveer Singh while comparing the film’s success to Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Chhaava’
“So after a gruelling winter session took time out to watch Dhurandhar, because it’s been in the eye of the storm. I rarely go to the theatre, and the last time I went was for Pathaan and Chaava. Why? In the case of Pathaan, to make a point against the boycott calls and being an SRK fan, but in the case of Chaava and Dhurandhar, it was for their theme.”
“Interesting to see Akshaye Khanna playing a key role in both movies, with total conviction to the retelling of a problematic past and making peace as well as moving on,” added Priyanka.
The Shiv Sena (UBT) MP praised Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal’s performance in ‘Chhaava’ and ‘Dhurandhar’ respectively.
“Both Vicky Kaushal in Chhava and Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar are compelling and committed to their portrayal of the roles they represent. Having called out all shades of bigotry and hate that exist on either side, I can say that both Chhaava and Dhurandhar are new-age cinema, which we must welcome. Yes, blood, gore, violence are a lived reality, trying to see it through rose-tinted glasses gives you multiple layers of whitewashing, time we saw the reality for what it is.”
“Take a bow, Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna. PS: Well Done Aditya Raj Kaul,” wrote Priyanka Chaturvedi.

Aditya Dhar’s ‘Dhurandhar’ was released on December 5 and is running successfully in theatres, breaking multiple records amid heavy praise from fans and celebrities alike.
Directed by Ranveer Singh, the actor plays the lead role alongside Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan. (INPUT FROM ANI)

First published on: Dec 22, 2025 5:49 PM IST
QUICK LINKS