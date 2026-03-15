MTV Splitsvilla 16 Episode 30: Who Is The New Wildcard Ruru Thakur And Which Connection Could Be At Risk?

MTV Splitsvilla Season 16’s upcoming Episode 30 will be a lot more dramatic than the previous episodes because there will be an entry of a new wildcard contestant in the villa, who will ruin several relationships that have already formed between contestants due to the development of their game.

Episode 30 premiered on MTV (TV) on March 15, at 7:00 PM IST and can also be viewed on JioHotstar.com (for those who don’t want to watch it on TV). This new wildcard contestant named “Ruru Thakur” will change many of the dynamics of the game.

Ruru’s Pairing With Yogesh Rawat Ends His Alliance With Akanksha Choudhary In Splitsvilla

As stated in the Episode Preview, it appears that she will immediately become a prominent part of the drama and paired with contestant “Yogesh Rawat” in this new episode, which will also have an immediate effect on his pre-existing relationship with”Akanksha Choudhary,” thus ending their alliance, and creating a major transformation in the entire relationship structure.

The current season has caused much excitement has occurred between participants at the villa due to ongoing fighting, arguments, and poor emotional connection. Following the recent addition of Ruru to the villa, the viewers can anticipate more explosive confrontation and strategic gameplay from fellow contestants.

Sunny Leone, Karan Kundrra Host As Nia Sharma And Uorfi Javed Add Mischief in Splitsvilla

Prior to entering the house, Ruru Thakur addressed a previous incident of online drama with another contestant. To respond to some feedback for her behaviour during the let’s talk segment, Ruru said: “Sorry for how we came across as rude but this was meant to just have fun with her as there were so many questions and we happened to be at the end of your segment.” She continues on and states “The only segments of my live are probably going viral are 2 or 3 segments but the parts of me treating you really well are probably not going viral.”

This season’s host are Sunny Leone and Karan Kundra and Mischief Makers Nia Sharma and Uorfi Javed continue to add their unique element of fun and mischief to the villa each week.

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