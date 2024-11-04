Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala All Set To Tie The Knot: Details On Date, Venue, And Guest List

Excitement is building as actor couple Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala prepare to tie the knot, a significant milestone for the beloved pair. After getting engaged on August 8 in Hyderabad, following two years of dating, they are set to become Mr. and Mrs. in a highly anticipated ceremony on December 4.

Wedding Date and Ceremony Details

The couple has chosen December 4 for their wedding day, although details regarding the exact time remain under wraps. There’s speculation about whether the ceremony will take place in the morning or evening, but sources confirm that the auspicious timing has been established.

Venue: A Nod to Family Legacy

While fans initially wondered if the wedding would be held in Rajasthan or an exotic overseas location, it seems the couple has opted for a more personal touch. Plans are in motion for the ceremony to take place at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, which holds sentimental value and pays homage to Naga Chaitanya’s family legacy. The venue choice reflects a desire to maintain closeness to their roots and family traditions.

A Traditional Telugu Affair

In keeping with their cultural backgrounds, the wedding will be a traditional Telugu event. Guests can expect rituals that resonate with their heritage, including the jeelakarra bellam ceremony, where the couple applies a cumin-jaggery paste on each other’s heads. Following a low-key engagement and a traditional turmeric ceremony (godhuma raayi pasupu danchadam) in Sobhita’s hometown of Visakhapatnam, the wedding promises to be intimate and heartfelt.

Guest List and Family Involvement

True to their private nature, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita plan to keep their guest list small, inviting only their closest friends and family members. Alongside family members from both the Akkineni and Daggubati clans, Sobhita’s relatives are also expected to be present for the celebration. This approach reflects the couple’s desire for a meaningful celebration, rather than a lavish affair.

Their Love Story

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita have maintained a relatively low profile regarding their relationship, opting to keep details private until their engagement. The couple began dating in 2022, and their first public appearance together was at the ANR Awards, where they made quite an impression as they celebrated their love.

In August, Naga Chaitanya shared insights into his vision for the wedding, stating, “Marriage is about the people who mean a lot to me. It doesn’t have to be a big fat wedding, but I want to honor our cultures and traditions.” Similarly, Sobhita expressed her attachment to her roots and the importance of incorporating “Telugu-ness” into their special moments.

As the wedding date approaches, the excitement surrounding Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s nuptials continues to grow. With a blend of tradition, intimacy, and family values at the forefront, their wedding promises to be a heartfelt celebration of love and commitment.

