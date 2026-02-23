Nani’s The Paradise Aaya Sher Promo Drops, Fans Go Crazy As Full Song Releasing On Actor’s Birthday

The makers of the highly anticipated Telugu action film The Paradise starring Nani have released the promo of its first song, “Aaya Sher,” and fans can’t stop talking about it. The short clip gives a first look at what appears to be Nani’s introduction number in the film, and it’s packed with energy, music and visuals that hint at a major moment on screen.

The promo shows Nani in a fierce and intense avatar, moving with strength and style against dramatic backdrops of smoke and crowds. The music for the track is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, whose powerful beats give an adrenaline-driven feel. Choreography is by Sudhan Master, and the visuals are designed to make the song a standout piece in the film.

Nani’s Aaya Sher Promo Release

The full song “Aaya Sher” is set to drop on February 24, which also happens to be Nani’s birthday, giving fans an added reason to celebrate. The promo was shared on social media with the message: “Ever seen a lion dance his heart out? You will tomorrow!”, building hype ahead of the full release.

Directed by Srikanth Odela, The Paradise marks his second film with Nani after their hit Dasara in 2023, which became one of the actor’s biggest successes. The movie was originally supposed to hit theatres in March 2026, but the release has now been moved to August 21, 2026, a date expected to give the film a strong box office run during festival season.

Produced by SLV Cinemas, The Paradise is planned for release in eight languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, English and Spanish. With the new promo and single on the way, the excitement around the film continues to grow as fans count down to August.

