When Will A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms Season 2 Release? HBO Drops A Big Hint; Check New Characters And Plot

Fans of Game of Thrones prequel A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms finally have good news. The show is not ending after just one season. HBO has already confirmed that Season 2 is officially happening, with production well underway and plans for a 2027 release.

The series, which premiered on January 18, 2026, quickly captured audiences around the world with its mix of adventure, heart and classic Westeros politics. It’s a prequel set about 100 years before the original Game of Thrones which follows the unlikely duo of hedge knight Ser Duncan the Tall (Dunk) and his young squire Aegon “Egg” Targaryen as they travel the Seven Kingdoms.

Reports say that before the first season even debuted, HBO renewed the show for a second season, a vote of confidence that surprised and thrilled fans. Production for Season 2 has already begun, with showrunner Ira Parker confirming in interviews that cameras are rolling and the schedule is on track for the expected 2027 premiere.

Storyline of the New Season of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

According to reports, Season 2 of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will adapt the second novella in George R.R. Martin’s Tales of Dunk and Egg, The Sworn Sword, which takes place a year and a half after the events of Season 1’s The Hedge Knight. This new story focuses on water disputes, feuds and a harsh drought setting that pushes Dunk, Egg and new characters into more complex moral choices.

The upcoming season is expected to also consist of six half-hour episodes, similar to the first season, though rising production costs have led to decisions that could make its scope feel tighter and more focused.

Cast and Episodes

While some original cast members will return including Peter Claffey as Dunk and Dexter Sol Ansell as Egg, several new faces will join the adventure to play major figures from The Sworn Sword, such as Lady Rohanne Webber, Ser Bennis and Ser Eustace.

Showrunner Ira Parker has also hinted that though Season 2 sticks closely to Martin’s books, there may be creative additions that expand the story, and the series could continue beyond Season 2 if the popularity holds.

