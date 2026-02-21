LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Nelson’s Jailer 2 Villain Revealed- Will Shah Rukh Khan’s Explosive Cameo Power Up Rajinikanth’s Action Saga?

Nelson’s Jailer 2 Villain Revealed- Will Shah Rukh Khan’s Explosive Cameo Power Up Rajinikanth’s Action Saga?

Jatin Sarna turns villain in Jailer 2 opposite Rajinikanth; will Shah Rukh Khan’s rumoured cameo power up Nelson’s sequel?

Will Shah Rukh Khan’s Explosive Cameo Power Up Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2? (Photo: X)
Will Shah Rukh Khan’s Explosive Cameo Power Up Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2? (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: February 21, 2026 18:09:26 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Nelson’s Jailer 2 Villain Revealed- Will Shah Rukh Khan’s Explosive Cameo Power Up Rajinikanth’s Action Saga?

The buzz around Jailer 2 has intensified after the makers confirmed that Jatin Sarna will play the main antagonist opposite Rajinikanth in director Nelson Dilipkumar’s much-anticipated sequel.

With the villain now officially revealed, speculation is mounting over whether Shah Rukh Khan’s rumoured explosive cameo will further power up the action-packed saga.

Jatin Sarna Takes On Rajinikanth

Best known for his breakout performance in the Netflix hit Sacred Games, Jatin Sarna is stepping into a large-scale commercial entertainer as the central antagonist in Jailer 2. According to reports, the actor has already completed shooting his portions, marking a significant milestone in the film’s production.

You Might Be Interested In

Sarna has described his role as layered, intense and career-defining. Industry insiders suggest that his character will not be a one-dimensional villain but a driving force behind the sequel’s core conflict. A recent picture of Sarna with Rajinikanth from the sets has already sparked excitement among fans, teasing what promises to be a high-voltage face-off.

A Stronger Sequel Under Nelson Dilipkumar

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 builds on the massive success of the 2023 blockbuster Jailer. The filmmaker is reportedly scaling up the action, drama and emotional stakes in the sequel, ensuring a more intense hero-versus-villain narrative.

The sequel also features a strong ensemble cast including Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Shivarajkumar, and Vinayakan. Filmed across multiple locations, the project is currently in its final stages of editing, with a theatrical release expected in June 2026.

Will Shah Rukh Khan’s Cameo Power Up the Saga?

Adding to the frenzy is the strong buzz around Shah Rukh Khan’s special appearance. Reports suggest the superstar may shoot for an extended cameo for about a week in March. While an official confirmation is still awaited, fans are already speculating about the scale and impact of his role.

If confirmed, this would mark another collaboration between Rajinikanth and Shah Rukh Khan after Ra.One. The possibility of two of Indian cinema’s biggest icons sharing screen space again has significantly amplified anticipation.

Box Office Expectations Soar

With Jatin Sarna as the primary antagonist and the potential addition of Shah Rukh Khan in a power-packed cameo, Jailer 2 is shaping up to be one of the most awaited releases of 2026. Trade analysts predict that the sequel could emerge as a major box office success, especially if the Rajinikanth–Sarna face-off and SRK’s cameo deliver on expectations.

As excitement builds, fans now await official announcements from the makers particularly regarding Shah Rukh Khan’s involvement to see whether Nelson’s Jailer 2 will truly power up Rajinikanth’s action universe.

ALSO READ: Hot Spot 2 Much To Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu: Drama, Thrills & Emotions Collide In Binge-Worthy South OTT Releases This Weekend

First published on: Feb 21, 2026 6:09 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: jailer 2Jailer 2 villainJatin Sarnarajinikanthshah rukh khan

RELATED News

Bonnie Blue Is Pregnant! Porn Star Who Went Viral For Having ‘Unprotected’ Sex With 400 Men Makes Wild Pregnancy Announcement; Internet Asks “Who Is The Father?”

‘Dua Me Yaad Rakhna’- Shoaib Ibrahim Shares About Dipika Kakar Stomach Cyst Surgery Amid Cancer Treatment

Rashmika Mandanna Net Worth: How Rich Is India’s ‘National Crush’? From Luxury Cars, Mansions To Lavish Bungalow, Here’s What She Owns

Dhurandhar 2: Is ‘Bade Sahab’ Finally Revealed? Ranveer Singh–Aditya Dhar Film Ignites Explosive Leak Buzz

BAFTA Awards 2026: Did Prince William and Kate Middleton Avoid the Media Amid Ex- Prince Andrew Epstein Flies Scrutiny?

LATEST NEWS

Bacha Bazi: Boys Dressed As Girls, Forced To Dance, And Abused In Pakistan And Taliban-Ruled Afghanistan

Celebration Turns Chaotic: IAF Personnel, Father Assaulted After Objecting To Drinking In UP Wedding Procession | WATCH Viral Video

Agra Fort Hosts Historic Shivrajyotsav 2026 Honouring Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s 396th Jayanti; Vinod Patil Present

Gurugram Shocker: Woman Brutally Thrashes, Abuses Boyfriend On Busy Road, Viral Meltdown Leaves Bystanders Stunned

Is This The Time To Buy ITC Shares? Stock Set To Stabilize After Three-Month Slump Amid Cigarette Price Hikes FMCG Growth

Amid War Fear, India Urges Citizens To ‘Leave Iran’ Immediately As Tehran‑Washington Tension Heats Up, Issues Emergency Contact Numbers

NEET MDS 2026 Online Registration to Begin Shortly, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

Ravi Gupta – Leading AI-Driven SEO Expert in India & Growth

Delhi On Edge: Bomb Threat Emails Rock Army Public School, Air Force Bal Bharti; Nothing Suspicious Found Yet

IDFC First Bank Share Price Crashes Record 20% Amid ₹590 Crore Chandigarh Fraud; Investors, Including Indian Government, Suffer ₹14,300 Crore Losses

Nelson’s Jailer 2 Villain Revealed- Will Shah Rukh Khan’s Explosive Cameo Power Up Rajinikanth’s Action Saga?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Nelson’s Jailer 2 Villain Revealed- Will Shah Rukh Khan’s Explosive Cameo Power Up Rajinikanth’s Action Saga?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Nelson’s Jailer 2 Villain Revealed- Will Shah Rukh Khan’s Explosive Cameo Power Up Rajinikanth’s Action Saga?
Nelson’s Jailer 2 Villain Revealed- Will Shah Rukh Khan’s Explosive Cameo Power Up Rajinikanth’s Action Saga?
Nelson’s Jailer 2 Villain Revealed- Will Shah Rukh Khan’s Explosive Cameo Power Up Rajinikanth’s Action Saga?
Nelson’s Jailer 2 Villain Revealed- Will Shah Rukh Khan’s Explosive Cameo Power Up Rajinikanth’s Action Saga?

QUICK LINKS