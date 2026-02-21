LIVE TV
Hot Spot 2 Much To Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu: Drama, Thrills & Emotions Collide In Binge-Worthy South OTT Releases This Weekend

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: February 21, 2026 17:19:43 IST

This weekend’s OTT slate is packed with emotion, suspense, action and feel-good storytelling as South cinema rolls out an exciting mix of films and series across languages. From the socially charged sequel Hot Spot 2 Much to the star-driven entertainer Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, here’s a curated list of South movies and web series you can binge-watch right now.

Raakshasa – A Dark Kannada Crime Thriller Series

For those craving suspense, Kannada web series Raakshasa delivers a chilling crime investigation. The seven-episode series begins with the discovery of dismembered body parts, triggering a tense probe led by SI Hanumappa.

Starring Vijay Raghavendra and directed by Suhan Prasad, the series keeps audiences guessing are the killings human-made, or is there something more sinister at play?

Lucky the Superstar – A Heartwarming Direct OTT Release

Tamil film Lucky the Superstar skips its theatrical run and premieres directly on JioHotstar (OTTplay Premium) on February 20, 2026. The story revolves around a missing puppy named Lucky, whose disappearance sets off a frantic yet emotional search involving both humans and canines.

Starring G. V. Prakash Kumar and Anaswara Rajan, the film promises a wholesome family entertainer with an emotional core. With its feel-good narrative and adorable premise, Lucky the Superstar is expected to strike a chord with viewers looking for light weekend content.

Hot Spot 2 Much-Social Themes Meet Hyperlink Storytelling

After a theatrical run, Hot Spot 2 Much makes its OTT debut, continuing the bold narrative style of its predecessor. Written and directed by Vignesh Karthick, the sequel tackles societal taboos and modern relationships through a hyperlink storytelling format.

Featuring Priya Bhavani Shankar, M. S. Bhaskar, and Thambi Ramaiah, the film follows a woman filmmaker who presents interconnected stories that challenge conventional norms. With layered narratives and thought-provoking themes, this Tamil sequel stands out as one of the most intriguing OTT releases this weekend.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu – Star Power and Action-Comedy Drama

Blending action, humour and family drama, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu explores the life of an NSG officer whose professional and personal worlds collide. The protagonist, separated from his wife and children, is assigned to provide security to a Union Minister—who turns out to be his former father-in-law.

The film stars Chiranjeevi in the lead role, with Nayanthara playing his wife and Venkatesh in a pivotal role. Having performed well in theatres and on digital platforms, the film continues to draw viewers with its mix of mass appeal and emotional storytelling.

Paathirathri- A Night Patrol Turns Life-Changing

Malayalam film Paathirathri brings a gripping cop drama to OTT. Directed by Ratheena P. T., the film follows SI Jancy and a constable as a routine night patrol spirals into an unexpected crisis.

With Navya Nair and Soubin Shahir in lead roles, Paathirathri may not have made a strong box office impact, but its intense narrative could find a wider audience in the digital space.

South OTT Releases This Weekend: Something for Everyone

From socially reflective dramas like Hot Spot 2 Much to the action-packed emotional ride of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, this weekend’s South OTT lineup offers a diverse mix of genres. Whether you’re in the mood for a heartwarming family tale, a hyperlink social drama, a cop thriller or a dark crime series, streaming platforms have you covered.

With multiple languages and genres represented, South cinema continues to dominate the OTT space ensuring your weekend binge list is anything but boring.

First published on: Feb 21, 2026 5:19 PM IST
