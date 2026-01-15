New Twist In Sunjay Kapur’s Rs. 30,000-Crore Estate Dispute, Alleged Call Records Challenge Priya Kapur’s Claim Revealing Her Location During Will Execution

There’s a new twist in the long, messy fight over late Sona Comstar chief Sunjay Kapur’s massive Rs 30,000-crore fortune. Alleged call detail records for his third wife, Priya Kapur, popped up on social media Tuesday night.

They claim she was in Delhi, not Gurugram, on the day Sunjay’s will was signed.

Priya Kapur’s new alleged call records give a new twist

The records show Priya’s phone pinged New Delhi cell towers on March 21, 2025, from 9:22 in the morning until 4:30 in the afternoon.

That’s the same day she swore, in an affidavit to the Delhi High Court, that she was physically in Gurugram for the signing of Sunjay’s will.

Supreme Court lawyer Ashish Dixit didn’t mince words on CNN-News18. He said Priya’s whole case hangs on that will. If the will is shaky even a little, the foundation of her claim crumbles.

The will itself isn’t even registered, just written on plain paper. Now, with these phone records showing she was in New Delhi the entire time, he says it looks like she lied on the record, under oath. That’s perjury, plain and simple, and courts take that seriously.

She could face criminal charges, prosecution for forgery, maybe even up to seven years in prison. Plus, her case could get tossed out completely.

All this drama has put the spotlight back on concerns raised earlier by Sunjay Kapur’s kids, Samaira and Kiaan. Their legal team had already flagged the will for spelling mistakes, weird pronoun use, and all sorts of internal contradictions.

They argued that while typos happen, in a document this important, one that decides the fate of a huge business empire, those slip-ups matter, especially when the facts are already in dispute.

Advocate Prem Rajani summed it up: When there’s this much money and legacy on the line, courts expect estate planning to be airtight.

What is Sunjay Kapur’s case?

Sunjay Kapur, a leading businessman and the ex-husband of actress Karisma Kapoor, was reported dead on June 12, 2025, in England, in a polo match, allegedly of a heart attack.

He bequeathed a huge estate of approximately Rs 30 000 crore in the form of a significant stake in Sona Comstar, among other business holdings.

There was almost an immediate high-profile inheritance wrangle, which involved several family members: his third wife Priya Sachdev Kapur, his offspring with Karisma Kapoor, his mother, Rani Kapur, and his sister.

The central point of the legal conflict is the fact that a will dated March 21, 2025, supposedly provided the bulk or all of the personal property of Sunjay Kapur to his third wife, Priya Kapur.

But his children, who were born of his marriage with Karisma Kapoor, have questioned the genuineness of this will in the Delhi High Court, arguing that it is fake and counterfeit.

What are the kids of Karisma Kapoor saying?

The lawyers of the children, headed by senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, have made elaborate arguments before the court that the will is not real.

They claim that the metadata and file records indicate that the document has been written and changed on a different computer, not on Kapur’s computer, and at dates that do not make much sense when considering the alleged date of execution.

They claim there was no attorney when they drafted the will and that they never have demonstrated the original copy of the will to the children; they have provided copies only.

The will supposedly has errors such as incorrect addresses, misspelt names and omission of asset information, something which the children say is not typical to their very meticulous father and makes them question the authenticity of the will.

