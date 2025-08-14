NewJeans Vs. ADOR Drama Continues! Mediation Fails, What’s Next?

On August 14, 2025, in a court session held at the Seoul Central District District Court regarding a contract dispute involving K-pop sensation NewJeans (NJZ) and their agency ADOR couldn’t reach to a conclusion, even after an 80-minute closed-door mediation. The parties present during mediation were Minji and Danielle from NewJeans. The dispute stems from issues surrounding the dismissal of the former ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin that prompted NewJeans to seek nullification of the contract while ADOR argues on its validity.

Roots of the Dispute between NJZ and ADOR

It all started in November 2024 when NewJeans issued a statement about their exclusive contract’s termination with ADOR owing to a total breakdown of trust following the removal of Min Hee-jin as Chief Executive Officer in August 2024, which caused a stir in the conflict. The members of the group, Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein, accused ADOR and its parent company, HYBE of mismanagement, including allegations about another HYBE group’s plagiarism, ILLIT.

Their demand maintains that ADOR, now under the control of HYBE, has no longer the creative vision that was the core of its successful foundation, and the group demands that Min Hee-jin should be reinstated because they consider her important to their identity.

Courtroom Dynamics and Mediations

Mediation on 14 August, presided by Judge Jeong Hoe-il, aimed to avert a long-drawn-out trial but failed to reach agreement. Representatives Minji and Danielle remained quiet as to any settlement prospects, only muttering a brief “We’re sorry” to the press.

A second mediation is scheduled to take place on September 11, followed by a final ruling by October 30 if no resolution can be reached. The injunctive relief proffered by the Court in March has restrained NewJeans from engaging in any activities followed by a 5 billion won fine in case of breach.

Implications for NewJeans’ Future

The fate of the case will chart the course of NewJeans’ eventual careers. Failure at mediation would push for a ruling by October 30, which may bind the group to ADOR or allow them to leave.

Fans and industry observers have divided opinions on the subject, with some supporting the independence of NewJeans under the name NJZ, while others scorn the group for being swayed by Min Hee-jin’s feud against HYBE. The deepening conflict is highlighted by NewJeans’ removal from ADOR’s website, calling into question whether the group can resume operations in the current legal battle.

