Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana First Look Launch Delayed Till THIS DATE? Fans Wonder What’s Causing Ranbir Kapoor’s Big Mythological Reveal Hold-Up

The film industry is currently experiencing excitement because of the newest updates about Nitesh Tiwari’s epic movie Ramayana. The film’s creators originally planned to reveal its first look during the sacred Ram Navami festival, which occurs in late March.

According to recent news, the promotional schedule has undergone major changes because the launch event will now take place in May 2026.

The producer Namit Malhotra decided to delay the release because he wanted the movie to achieve international visibility through a complete release, which should occur after current geopolitical conflicts have stabilized.

The filmmakers chose to bring their vision to the world during times of international peace because their film stands as one of the most costly projects in Indian cinema history.

Global Strategy and Promotional Delay

The decision to push the teaser and poster release reflects a sophisticated global strategy that aims to attract an international audience.

The adaptation handles its international release like a major worldwide film premiere, which requires a suitable digital streaming environment. The production house shifted its promotional delay to May so that the film would make its first impression without being affected by active global conflicts, thereby keeping the focus on the artistic elements of the work.

The marketing team gained new capabilities because of the shift, which enabled them to adjust their extensive marketing campaign that included partnerships with global VFX companies and a musical composition by Hans Zimmer.

Production Momentum and Release Timeline

The internal production work continues to progress at the same speed as before despite changes to the marketing schedule. The lead actor of the first look, Ranbir Kapoor, has already begun shooting the second part of the project, which will be released in May.

The two-part saga has established its release schedule because Ramayana: Part One will premiere on Diwali 2026, and its sequel will come out in 2027.

The production team uses this filming strategy to create enough time for technical post-production work, which needs advanced monitoring to achieve IMAX requirements because they need to finish creating the visual product.

