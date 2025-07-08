LIVE TV
No, The Dune: Part Three Is Not Being Fully Shot In IMAX, Fans Ask, 'What's Stopping Them?'

Despite Imax CEO Rich Gelfond’s claim, Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune Messiah” isn’t shooting entirely with Imax cameras. An Imax rep clarified only select epic scenes will use the format, keeping with Villeneuve’s classic approach, unlike Nolan’s full-Imax “The Odyssey.”

Timothee Chalamet in a still from Dune
Timothee Chalamet in a still from Dune

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: July 9, 2025 02:16:37 IST

Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune Messiah” is not—repeat, not—going full Imax for every single frame, no matter what Imax boss Rich Gelfond accidentally blurted out on CNBC this week.

Here’s the scene: Gelfond popped up on “Squawk on the Street,” and they grilled him about Villeneuve maybe jumping to direct the next James Bond flick after he wraps up his sandworm saga.

The Dune: Part Three Is Not Being Fully Shot In IMAX

Gelfond fangirled out, saying Villeneuve’s an Imax guy through and through, and then—oops—claimed, “He’s filming the whole thing with Imax cameras.”

But hold up. An Imax rep immediately told TheWrap, “Yeah, he misspoke. Dune 3 isn’t going all-in on Imax cameras.”

They’ll use ‘em, sure, but just for those jaw-dropping scenes where you want the audience to feel like they’re about to fall into a spice pit. That’s the usual drill. These cameras are beasts—huge and pricey.

How Did The Internet React? 

Is Christopher Nolan Filming The Odyssey In IMAX? 

Take Ryan Coogler’s “Sinners” as a recent example: they mixed it up, going Imax 70mm for the big showpieces, but otherwise stuck to Ultra Panavision 70mm. It’s a vibe—a really expensive, heavy vibe.

Now, Christopher Nolan? He’s wild. For “The Odyssey” (coming in 2026 if the universe allows), he’s shooting literally everything in Imax because the new cameras are lighter now. Maybe he wants a challenge, maybe he just hates his crew’s backs, who knows.

Villeneuve, though? He’s sticking with the classic approach for “Dune Messiah.” Just the epic bits. Maybe next time he’ll go full Nolan, but honestly, who can say? Hollywood loves a trend.

Tags: denis villeneuveDune IMAXlatest hollywood newsTIMOTHEE CHALAMET

