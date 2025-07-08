LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Halle Berry Recalls Feeling Shy During The Flintstones: Hadn’t Really Played This Type Of Seductress

Halle Berry Recalls Feeling Shy During The Flintstones: Hadn’t Really Played This Type Of Seductress

Halle Berry reflects on her 1994 role as Sharon Stone in ‘The Flintstones,’ calling it a milestone for Black women in Hollywood. Sharing memories on X, she revealed she was initially shy about playing a seductress and praised the film’s cultural impact despite its campy tone.

Halle Berry
Halle Berry

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: July 9, 2025 01:57:21 IST

Halle Berry, who starred in the comedy film ‘The Flintstones’, directed by Brian Levant and written by Tom S Parker, Jim Jennewein, and Steven E de Souza, recalled what makes the project special to her, reported People.

Taking to the social media handle, she reshared the pictures from the film in which she played Sharon Stone. She mentioned that she sees sets of photos from the movie “almost weekly.”

“lol I’m seeing this almost weekly. did you guys know I went into this somewhat shy as I hadn’t really played this type of vixen/seductress role up until this point,” she wrote on X.

In May 2024, the Oscar winner discussed her performance in the 1994 movie in an Instagram video, noting that her role was a “big step” for Black women in the entertainment industry.

The real-life Sharon Stone was reportedly supposed to portray the character of the same name but was unable to do so due to scheduling conflicts, reported People.

The film also features Rick Moranis, Rosie O’Donnell, Elizabeth Perkins and Kyle MacLachlan, as well as Elizabeth Taylor in her final film role, as per the outlet.

While talking about the opportunity, Berry said, “Being a Black woman in Bedrock seemed like a little thing but, you know, The Flintstones was the fabric of our culture.”

“I knew that this was a big step forward for Black people, Black women especially.”

She added, “While it was silly, and it was over the top and campy, I knew then how important this little part in this big movie actually would be,” reported People. 

(With inputs from ANI)

Tags: celebrity newsHalle Berrylatest hollywood news

