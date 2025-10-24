LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
indian embassy Saudi Arabia France news India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi apple benjamin netanyahu afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan indian embassy Saudi Arabia France news India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi apple benjamin netanyahu afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan indian embassy Saudi Arabia France news India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi apple benjamin netanyahu afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan indian embassy Saudi Arabia France news India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi apple benjamin netanyahu afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
indian embassy Saudi Arabia France news India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi apple benjamin netanyahu afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan indian embassy Saudi Arabia France news India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi apple benjamin netanyahu afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan indian embassy Saudi Arabia France news India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi apple benjamin netanyahu afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan indian embassy Saudi Arabia France news India US trade deal Sachin Sanghvi apple benjamin netanyahu afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > ‘Nobody Wants This’ Is Back With Season 2: Check Out The Cast, Season 1 Wrap Up, And More

‘Nobody Wants This’ Is Back With Season 2: Check Out The Cast, Season 1 Wrap Up, And More

If you want to get out of your drama or series slump, then Nobody Wants This is the perfect and refreshing option for you. It explores modern dating with own personal faith and beliefs. Watch Noah and Joanne's love story on Netflix.

Noah and Joanne are back with season 2 of Nobosy Wants This. It captures the complexities of a relationship. If you want to enjoy and chill night, then this series is the one for you. Watch it on Netflix. (Image Credit: X @Netflix)
Noah and Joanne are back with season 2 of Nobosy Wants This. It captures the complexities of a relationship. If you want to enjoy and chill night, then this series is the one for you. Watch it on Netflix. (Image Credit: X @Netflix)

Published By: Khushi Surana
Published: October 24, 2025 20:18:37 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Nobody Wants This’ Is Back With Season 2: Check Out The Cast, Season 1 Wrap Up, And More

Nobody Season 2 is back on Netflix, and if you want to watch something that will make you feel too many emotions at time? The New Season is the one for you. If your vibe is pain, humour, and that vulnerable feeling of navigating relationships in the modern world, then this series is the one for you. It is created by Erin Foster, and it revolves around the aftermath of a breakup. 

Cast of Nobody Wants This

Some of the most dashing stars are cast in this series, and the main characters of the show are Adam Brody as Noah Roklov, a rabbi introduced to Joanne by her best friend, Ashley, and Kristen Bell as Joanne, a sex and dating podcaster. Joanne’s character is funny, witty, and an outspoken woman. Noah, on the other hand, he’s smart, respectful, and charismatic. 

The pairing looks insanely good together and serves as a compelling pair. What starts as just attraction turns into something so deep. The series shows their faith, beliefs, and religions, and how they navigate through it all. 

Season 1

Nobody wants this season 1 is a refreshing and heartfelt romantic comedy. Their electric chemistry and love story dive deep into self-discovery. 

It’s neither a tragic love ending nor a beautiful ending. The ending of the series is bittersweet, showing that love doesn’t necessarily need to fit in the mould of a perfect ending.

Season 2 

If you’re someone who enjoyed season 1, then season 2 is going to be an engaging watch. You will witness evolving in love together, accepting each other, and most importantly, holding onto each other. The series is a must-watch.

Also Read: Yuzvendra Chahal Takes a Dig at Ex-Wife Dhanashree Verma After Court’s Alimony Ruling

First published on: Oct 24, 2025 8:18 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Adam Brody roleheartfelt storytellinginterfaith relationshipKristen Bell performancelove and identitymodern romanceNetflix 2025 dramaNetflix Nobody Wants Thisromantic seriesstreaming review

RELATED News

US singer Chris Brown in UK court for latest hearing over assault charge

US singer Chris Brown in UK court for latest hearing over assault charge

Breaking the Silence: Me No Pause Me Play Brings Menopause to the Big Screen for the First Time as Hindi Film in India

Who’s Sachin Sanghvi? ‘Stree 2’ Songs Composer, Briefly Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Woman

World’s Most Revenue-Efficient Company: Not Apple, Not Nvidia, But This Adult Content Company With Only 42 Employees, Name Is…

LATEST NEWS

‘Nobody Wants This’ Is Back With Season 2: Check Out The Cast, Season 1 Wrap Up, And More

Assam: SIT Chief Confirms Progress In Zubeen Garg Death Probe

Where Cultures Collide: Lakmē Fashion Week X FDCI X Moscow Presented ‘Hatsibana’ By Fatima Shogenova

Analysis-Investors use dotcom era playbook to dodge AI bubble risks

Canada ready to pick up trade negotiations with US, Carney says

'A stain on the opening of the NBA season,' says sports law professor on NBA gambling arrests

CTET 2025 Exam Date Announced: Official Notification Coming Soon, Teachers-To-Be, Get Ready For Big Updates!

SUPIMA and AFEW Rahul Mishra Joined Hands with Lakmē Fashion Week x FDCI for a Fireside Chat on Redefining Cotton in Indian Luxury Fashion

Fed seen headed for more rate cuts as inflation undershoots expectations

‘I’ll Die Here’: Prayagraj Man ‘Trapped’ In Saudi Arabia Begs For Rescue, Indian Embassy Reacts After Heart-Wrenching Viral Video Plea

‘Nobody Wants This’ Is Back With Season 2: Check Out The Cast, Season 1 Wrap Up, And More

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Nobody Wants This’ Is Back With Season 2: Check Out The Cast, Season 1 Wrap Up, And More

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Nobody Wants This’ Is Back With Season 2: Check Out The Cast, Season 1 Wrap Up, And More
‘Nobody Wants This’ Is Back With Season 2: Check Out The Cast, Season 1 Wrap Up, And More
‘Nobody Wants This’ Is Back With Season 2: Check Out The Cast, Season 1 Wrap Up, And More
‘Nobody Wants This’ Is Back With Season 2: Check Out The Cast, Season 1 Wrap Up, And More

QUICK LINKS