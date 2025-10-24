‘Nobody Wants This’ Is Back With Season 2: Check Out The Cast, Season 1 Wrap Up, And More

Nobody Season 2 is back on Netflix, and if you want to watch something that will make you feel too many emotions at time? The New Season is the one for you. If your vibe is pain, humour, and that vulnerable feeling of navigating relationships in the modern world, then this series is the one for you. It is created by Erin Foster, and it revolves around the aftermath of a breakup.

Cast of Nobody Wants This

Some of the most dashing stars are cast in this series, and the main characters of the show are Adam Brody as Noah Roklov, a rabbi introduced to Joanne by her best friend, Ashley, and Kristen Bell as Joanne, a sex and dating podcaster. Joanne’s character is funny, witty, and an outspoken woman. Noah, on the other hand, he’s smart, respectful, and charismatic.

The pairing looks insanely good together and serves as a compelling pair. What starts as just attraction turns into something so deep. The series shows their faith, beliefs, and religions, and how they navigate through it all.

Season 1

Nobody wants this season 1 is a refreshing and heartfelt romantic comedy. Their electric chemistry and love story dive deep into self-discovery.

It’s neither a tragic love ending nor a beautiful ending. The ending of the series is bittersweet, showing that love doesn’t necessarily need to fit in the mould of a perfect ending.

Season 2

If you’re someone who enjoyed season 1, then season 2 is going to be an engaging watch. You will witness evolving in love together, accepting each other, and most importantly, holding onto each other. The series is a must-watch.

