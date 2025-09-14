Nora Fatehi Teams Up With Yo Yo Honey Singh For Explosive Punjabi Rap Debut, Fans Can’t Wait
Nora Fatehi gears up for her Punjabi rap debut with Yo Yo Honey Singh’s track ‘I Am So Rich.’ Known for her global hits, Fatehi’s new rap avatar adds another layer to her versatile artistry, promising a high-energy collaboration that blends her star power with Honey Singh’s signature sound

Nora Fatehi and Yo Yo Honey Singh team up for fiery Punjabi rap debut. (Pc: Instagram)
Nora Fatehi and Yo Yo Honey Singh team up for fiery Punjabi rap debut. (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 14, 2025 11:42:41 IST

With her electric dancing skills and a spellbinding screen appearance, Nora Fatehi is preparing to put another feather to her hat: a Punjabi rap debut. The artist is working together with none other than the Bluetooth King of Indian music Yo Yo Honey Singh in his next song- I am so Rich.

It is a big step as Fatehi has already impressed with her singing in different languages but now takes a step to explore the Punjabi rap genre, which is dominated by some of the largest industry giants. The cooperation with Honey Singh, a guru in catchy tunes and hits worldwide, is bound to be a great mix of world-wide and, at the same time, genuine Punjabi taste. This action still establishes Fatehi as a versatile entertainer as she is more than just a dancing phenomenon.

Vocal Versatility: From ‘Dilbar’ to Punjabi Rap

Nora Fatehi has never stopped to show her vocal skills and has even tried to sing in her music videos and collaborations with international artists. Her Arabic version of Dilbar was a viral hit and her global hits such as Pepeta and Dirty Little Secret have been used to demonstrate her flexibility in various musical styles.

But her new challenge with I’m So Rich is that she is rapping in Punjabi. It is a testament to her dedication to her art and an indication of her willingness to push the boundaries of her art. The song is a fast-paced song and people are eager to hear her unique voice in this new avatar.

Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Comeback: A Power-Packed Partnership

The collaboration is yet another milestone in the recent comeback of Yo Yo Honey Singh. The rapper has been away a long time and is already enjoying a string of hits with a number of songs, with his collaboration with Nora Fatehi being his next hit. This is not the first music video that the duo has worked on together; it was a massive hit in the music video of Honey Singh, the song titled Payal.

The pairing of the world charisma of Nora and the Honey Singh trademark sound is a formula that works. The song, which is the title of the album that Honey Singh is keen on releasing, is called I am So Rich, and the collaboration with Nora Fatehi is certain to make a musical feat of both musicians and their audience.

